Organizations must first understand the value of AI

BEFORE deploying artificial intelligence (AI) both in business and governance, one must first assess the starting point and assess if there’s enough talent to run the process.

Kalyan Madala, chief technology officer, IBM Technology Business Unit, IBM ASEAN ZK, told journalists in an interview that organizations should not jump into the AI bandwagon unless they fully understand the value and responsibilities on the use of AI. “It would be more sufficient if one understands the value and the responsible use of AI, and the learning curve is an important element too,” Mandala said in an interview on the sidelines of the launching of its watsonx.governance solution in Makati City.

Jong Soterbo, technical service director, IBM Philippines, also stressed in the interview that organizations need to understand the dynamics of AI. He added that fear of the unknown is another factor that prevents people from exploring the potential of AI. For IBM, Soterbo said his team would immediately set up a meeting with potential clients so they could get familiarized with AI to explain its benefits. He said there are times when organizations are overwhelmed by the scope of AI and get intimidated. “They should not get into AI for the sake of using AI,” he said.

“Understanding and developing the mechanisms is important before deploying AI,” Madala added.

Soterbo said the education sector will have an important role to play in spreading awareness on the value of AI and the next generation of workers who will be in the forefront of AI and other new technologies. He added IBM is developing the procedures and laws to ensure people will use AI the right way.

Madala pointed out that IBM is also training people on how to create systems and put the guardrails in place. “Ethics, morality and the whole nine yards are the big things we need to do,” Madala pointed out.

Although machines can help people find information and data, he said the decision and articulation of values are best left to human beings.

“That is important for our company. Machines will get better. Algorithms will get better but humans will have to harness them for their benefit,” he said.

Madala stressed it is also vital to evaluate the risk and manage the impact of AI and get more comfortable with risk assessment and risk management. “Good governance goes hand-in-hand with good AI,” he said.

According to IBM, watsonx.governance provides organizations with the toolkit they need to manage risk, embrace transparency, and anticipate compliance with future AI-focused regulation. As businesses today are looking to innovate with AI, deploying a mix of LLMs from tech providers and open source communities, watsonx enables them to manage, monitor and govern models from wherever they choose.