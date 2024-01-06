Lessons in empathy

I mean no offense to any individual or group of people but whoever is trying to normalize holding concerts and big events in areas that are literally in the middle of nowhere needs a lesson in empathy.

It is bad enough that people need to spend nights sleeping outside malls just to get concert tickets. Now, they have to contend with getting to out-of-town venues, using decrepit and unclean restrooms, buying expensive but sub par food, dealing with no mobile signal, having to walk kilometers just to get to parking areas, and other inconveniences that shouldn’t happen because they already paid thousands for their tickets. They are concert promoters’ customers, for heaven’s sake. Shouldn’t customers be always right, or at least treated better?

I was talking to a friend who watched Seventeen’s Follow Tour in Bangkok and she said her experience there was so good. She compared that experience to the ones she had here in the Philippines, which she described as “degrading.”

I agree with my friend. I get to watch concerts because of complimentary tickets and/or media passes so I don’t normally fall in line. But during the times that I do, it’s really so degrading. Most Filipino fans are orderly and they follow instructions. I was once in line with politician Chiz Escudero at a Seventeen concert and he was asked by the guards to cut the line and go ahead but he refused (I know this is the bare minimum but kudos to him for refusing). The regular concertgoers, however, were screamed at by security and treated like criminals. And I thought at that moment: “This isn’t right. No one who paid money to watch their favorites should be treated this way.” I understand that fans can be noisy, which probably annoys security and other concert venue personnel, but these concerts are very important to them.

They paid for their tickets with money they or their parents earned or even money they borrowed. For many of them, this is the first time they are watching a concert. I know that concerts are not necessities or basic needs but it wouldn’t hurt anyone to treat people better, right? To be fair, most of those who don’t treat concertgoers well are staff of the venues or security hired for the event. The latter are most probably trained to be defensive so to them, a 98-pound female fan is a threat to national security. This is just a suggestion but since concerts are now a big part of the entertainment industry, perhaps these security personnel can be retrained to be more people-friendly and less harsh to these fans.

Filipino fans are usually rule-abiding people. When you tell them to fall in line, they will. No one will storm a barricade or gate. But perhaps there’s no need to make them fall in line from 12 to 2 pm outdoors when the sun is at its hottest.

Maybe they can be made to fall in line indoors, like fans are made to do so in countries, like Singapore. To be fair, the concert promoters and their staff are doing their best to make things more pleasant for concertgoers but maybe a little more effort beyond the bare minimum in areas like security and customer service is required, especially among the venue personnel.

The experiences I have had are so traumatizing that I never want to go back. Remember that these fans are the customers who help keep your business running. I know that promoters get more cash from sponsorships than ticket sales but without fans hyping the events, sponsors would not come in.

To those watching concerts in remote locations in the days and weeks ahead, here are some tips that could make your experience more bearable:

Bring tissue and wet wipes for restroom and sanitizing purposes.

You need a powerful portable fan. I use a brand called Jisu, which lasts the whole day.

If you’re going to Philippine Arena, leave early so you can get good parking spots. During the Bruno Mars concert, so many people were late. That’s because they left Quezon City at 4 pm and Nlex traffic was horrible. Take it from K-pop fans, they’re at the venue early (around 9 am and just sleep in their cars).

Make sure you have two SIM cards from different networks because signal is very spotty in these areas.

Wear your most comfortable shoes. There will be a lot of walking. I cannot imagine how those who wear heels survive.

Bring an extra shirt and deodorant. It’s very hot, even when it rains, and you want to always smell your best.

Enjoy and always stay safe. Watch your belongings, especially your mobile phones and wallets.

Image credits: Dinna Chan Vasquez





