Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort recognized as ASEAN Tourism Standards 2024 Awardee in ASEAN MICE Venue Meeting Room Category 

CLARK, PHILIPPINES – January 2024 – Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort proudly announces its recognition by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Tourism Standard Awards – ASEAN MICE Venue 2024 in the Meeting Room category. This accolade highlights the hotel’s commitment to providing world-class facilities and services for the MICE industry within the ASEAN region.

Evaluated based on the ASEAN MICE Venue Standards (AMVS) criteria encompassing physical setting, technology, and services, Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort has been selected as one of the recipients this year.

The Event Venues

Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort offers more than 1,600 square meters of flexible function space, including a pillar-less grand ballroom, junior ballroom, and meeting rooms for any occasion. The Grand Ballroom, one of the largest in the city, has an area of 1,010 square meters and can accommodate up to 760 in a banquet setting. It is a spacious and elegant event space characterized by its vast, unobstructed interior and is divisible into three smaller sections.

Junior Ballroom

The Junior Ballroom is a charming and versatile event space that offers an intimate and elegant setting for gatherings on a smaller scale. It has an area of 481 square meters and can accommodate 360 guests in a banquet setting. Both function spaces have their own foyer and VIP room.

Environmental Practice

The hotel places a high priority on environmental responsibility. Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort’s policies include energy-efficient practices, waste reduction initiatives, and a commitment to sourcing locally and responsibly. The hotel also offers Carbon Neutral Meetings as part of the “Meet with Purpose” program.

“We take immense pride in being recognized as one of the ASEAN MICE Tourism Standard awardees. Being acknowledged as a standout meeting venue in the ASEAN region motivates us to maintain our

commitment to excellence. We are dedicated to continue innovating and setting new benchmarks in the MICE industry.” shares Denise Molintas, hotel general manager.

The official award ceremony is scheduled for 26 January 2024 in Lao PDR, where Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort will be formally presented with the ASEAN Tourism Standards Award.