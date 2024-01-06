For young Filipino creatives, the future points to Cebu

In the seemingly portentous silence that followed after the last ear-splitting firecracker had been exploded and the night’s raucous revelry had died down, as the food leftovers were put into plastic wares and slid into refrigerators to be recycled as meals for another day, I was reminded by the dawning of the New Year that the sands of time are fast dwindling for our Boomer generation. As our members begin to fade away one after the other, the need to pass the baton to bright young Filipinos who will come after us has become more and more urgent. Let’s make sure we are passing it on and leaving it in good hands.

My greatest worry is that we might miss the Creative Economy Express Train and fail to take our rightful place on the international stage. This concern started to nag me since 2021 at the height of the pandemic when the UN declared that said year as the “International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development.” In the words of then UNCTAD’s International Trade and Commodities Director, Pamela Coke-Hamilton: “The creative economy and its industries are strategic sectors that if nurtured can boost competitiveness, productivity, sustainable growth, employment and exports potential.”

I’ve always believed that our nation’s bright future lies not in tapping our natural oil or gas or in industrialization and manufacturing. The key is in harnessing and allowing the full emergence of our latent, sleeping “soft power.”

That power comes from our vast native young creative talent, our visual thinking, our “malikot na kaisipan,” our natural penchant for storytelling, all of which are second to none in this part of the world. Best of all, they are precisely the essential factors needed to build a First World Class Creative Economy.

Many of us don’t realize the awesomeness of it, but our natural creative assets, embedded in the Filipino DNA, are what it takes to catapult the next generation of Filipinos to the field of glory that is within our people’s grasp.

If it only takes a single spark to ignite a fire, one vision-driven, focused, and united LGU to kindle this Great Filipino Creative Economy revolution.

Forget the clueless national leaders. I have been putting my hopes in one or two enlightened LGUs who would see the light and provide special nurturing spaces for home-grown creative minds and pioneering entrepreneurs in the promising fields of entertainment media such as animation, digital content creation, video game development, graphic novels and manga comics and other frontiers of creative entertainment.

These are all promising creative industries that can be potentially profitable if managed well. By promoting these creative industries as a priority economic sector, any far-seeing LGU will be able to generate high-value jobs, contribute to GDP growth, increase international exports of Filipino creative products and services, and develop our nation’s intellectual property capital.

Why am I so gung-ho on these creative industries? Consider the numbers. A 2015 study published by Ernst & Young revealed that globally, creative industries have an estimated value of $2.25 trillion and employ about 30 million people per year. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development also estimated the global trade in creative goods and services to be at $509 billion in 2015. Mind you, those are old numbers. The global migration to the digital realm during and after the pandemic must have boosted the numbers to stratospheric levels by now.

But it turns out I need not worry too much. I’ve had a glimpse of our country’s creative future. And it’s called Cebu.

I say this after talking to Lawrence Panganiban, a passionate young Cebuano creative talent cum entrepreneur who is one of the sparkplugs of Cebu’s creative economy engine that is now off and running.

As we talked some more, it became more and more apparent that Lawrence, my senior partner, and I share the same vision of a rising Filipino Creative tide that would lift all boats for homegrown talents involved in the creation and production of world-class quality creative media entertainment. We even agree on the wedge that will open the way, which is Animation and Game Development.

Animation and Game Development are part of a sunrise industry in the digital galaxy whose rays we Filipinos need to catch fast or will be forever gone.

In the Creative Entertainment Summit held last year in Cebu, Juan Miguel Del Rosario, the president of the Animation Council of the Philippines Inc. (ACPI), disclosed that the global value of animation is $270 billion. Yet the Philippines only accounts for only around $30 million in revenues as of 2020.

The thing is Filipinos can do animation superbly well. Del Rosario revealed that the Philippines is now servicing Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, France, United States and Canada. Filipino anime lovers will probably be surprised to know that the popular anime “One Piece” from Toie Animation of Japan was outsourced in the Philippines, and was drawn by Filipino animators. This major Japanese animation company has been collaborating with Filipino animators for some time now.

He added: “Our hope is ultimately that by 2030 the Philippines will be a premier destination of animation in Southeast Asia.” Guess which city he is eyeing to be the major provider of animation in the Philippines? Right, Cebu is it!

In the same Summit, James Lo, president of Game Developers Association of the Philippines (GDAP), revealed that Philippine game companies have been involved in the creation of high-quality games. He said that a lot of our game companies actually provide all of top quality games being played on various consoles like Playstation or the Xbox or the Nintendo Switch. He said that “art assets, the environment, maps, the characters, the animations, effects are actually done here in the Philippines.”

In 2020, the global games market reached $86.3 billion for Mobile Devices and P37.4 billion for personal computers, Lo said. Our game developers should strive to stake a greater claim on this ever-expanding territory.

The best thing I learned from Lawrence is that the Cebuanos are taking a whole of city approach to this path to the Creative Economy future. In short, all hands are on deck! I was glad to learn from Lawrence that the national and local governments, creative sector, and business sector have already banded together and taken several initial steps down the road. Also on board the “Cebu Creative Express” are the industry’s major stakeholders: Animation Council of the Philippines Inc. (ACPI), Cebu Creative Hub, Creative Content Creators Association of the Philippines (SIKAP), and the Game Developers Association of the Philippines (GDAP).

It seems Cebu has thought of everything. Local and international experts have been brought in to give insights on how to raise Cebu to the next level on the stage of world entertainment. Now part of the Cebu Business Month activities of the city’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries is the Creative Entertainment Week, which aims to inspire, educate, and uplift the local creative talent. Lawrence is the Chairman of the Cebu Business Monthly Creative Entertainment Committee that will ensure that the efforts are not only sustained but concerted.

Last October Cebu City opened a Creative Hub that provides a business friendly environment for creative enterprises. There’s even now a guide called “Investors Primer: The Business of Entertainment” to help creative artists develop an acumen for business as well as to entice young entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Lawrence’s Committee has visited foreign anime production companies to establish connections and explore collaborations. More trips are being scheduled. This is all part of the big plan to transform the island into a creative entertainment ecosystem that is directly connected with the global pipeline.

Global companies are also coming to Cebu. The Gamigo group, one of the largest German companies in the gaming industry with more than 30 online games, is opening an office in Cebu City’s Creative Hub. Lawrence also mentioned something about Toei Animation of Japan being interested in locating an office in Cebu.

What’s in it for Cebu, bottomline wise? Mario Panganiban, Lawrence’s Dad and a trustee of Cebu’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, sees annual revenue of at least P500 million from the creative sector.

If all things go as planned and envisioned, Cebu City will definitely become a magnet that will pull the best Filipino creatives from everywhere. It will be the cynosure, the beacon, and the convergence point towards which young Filipino creatives will gravitate. If California has an enclave for high tech companies dubbed Silicon Valley, and Mumbai its Bollywood, the world will soon see the rise of Cee-Mation City. A sort of revival of “Ceboom” but in a more awesome re-incarnation.

Whether the spark that has been lit is going to be a slow burn or a sudden explosion, only time will tell.

At least I can say the country’s drive to become a competitive creative economic power is assuredly in young passionate dedicated hands deep in the heart of an island called Cebu.