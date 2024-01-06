Filipina delegate recognized at Beirut Model United Nations

YOUNG Filipina student Angela Joyce Castillo was recently honored for her exemplary discussions at the recent Beirut Model United Nations (BEIMUN).

Last year’s BEIMUN was the first annual online model United Nations (UN) conference organized by Lebanese high school students. It aimed to provide a platform for the next generation of leaders to develop their leadership, thinking, and communication skills.

More than 50 participants played the roles of representatives from several countries. Having participated in debates, engaged in global and pressing relevant issues, and proposed plans for world problems, they were distributed in various sections such as the European Union Committee, Joint Crisis Committee, UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), United Nations-Economic and Social Council, and UN Security Council.

Castillo, a General Academic Strand student from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) Senior High School (SHS), spoke on behalf of Cuba and won the Honorable Mention award in the UNHRC.

Part of the council with the agenda of mitigating the role of online platforms in human trafficking and exploitation, she likewise addressed the rise of gun violence, and the implementation of general measures against mass shootings.

Castillo also underscored the importance of awareness campaigns on these matters for the public’s safety and understanding.

The DLS-CSB student also encouraged member-states to investigate and punish perpetrators with due diligence. She sought to strengthen the collaboration with nongovernment organizations and relevant groups to identify and refer victims to authorities, and provide necessary services.

As the main proponent of both, Castillo tackled possible solutions, including developing an extensive anti-criminal trading law that prohibits all forms of recruitment, transportation, harboring individuals through force, and fraud or deception to exploit them for profit.

“This conference made me realize the essence of diplomacy,” she recounted. “The gravity of the different issues to the respective nations and to find common ground with the other people to resolve [challenges can be daunting].”

Aside from Castillo, the Benilde SHS delegation consisted of Victoria Seatiel Vito Cruz, Journey Fernando, Andrei Pena, Bea Villaflor, and Amanda Villaluz. Educator Eduardo Lim Jr. accompanied and provided them with guidance.