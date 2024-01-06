Elderly living in Taguig-acquired villages lose more Makati benefits

Residents of 10 former Makati City villages now under Taguig City’s jurisdiction received another bad news on Tuesday.

The Blu Card, which gives Makati’s senior citizens access to various benefits and services, has also been terminated.

On Monday, the local government announced that the Yellow Card for health care benefits will be retained only for city hall employees.

“In accordance with the Supreme Court decision, we are sad to notify our senior citizens from 10 EMBO barangays who are Blu cardholders that starting January 1, 2024, your Blu cards will no longer be valid,” the announcement read. Blu Card holders regularly receive cash benefits ranging from P3,000 to P10,000 depending on their age. They also receive medicines, grocery items and cakes on their birthday, among other incentives. The local government, however, said that senior citizens from the 10 EMBO barangays can still use their Makatizen card as a valid identification and debit card.

The 10 EMBO villages are Cembo, Comembo, East Rembo, Pembo, Pitogo, Post Proper Northside, Post Proper South Side, Rizal, South Cembo and West Rembo.

In April, the Supreme Court affirmed its 2021 decision that the 729-hectare Bonifacio Global City complex and several barangays in Makati City should be under Taguig, based on historical, documentary, and testimonial evidence.

Yellow Cards provide medicines, vitamins, free hospitalization in Ospital ng Makati for bills amounting to P5,000 or less, and services from 26 health centers within the city.

It was also announced that health centers and birthing facilities formerly operated by the Makati City government in these villages will close down.

“Even if Makati wants the health centers and lying-in in 10 EMBO barangays to remain open, their licenses to operate already expired, that is why they have to be closed down,” the announcement said. PNA

Image credits: My Makati Facebook





