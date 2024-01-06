DITO Home gives free 5G access to 30K-plus students in Taguig

HELPING alleviate the digital divide in the public-school areas and enabling students to leverage on the benefits of the latest data technology, the country’s fastest-growing telco provider DITO Telecommunity is powering Taguig City’s public schools with its fastest broadband Internet yet with DITO Home UNLI 5G Wi-Fi.

Initially, DITO provided free ultra-fast Internet connection to six public schools: Cipriano P. Sta. Teresa Elementary School (CPSTES), Silangan Elementary School (SES), Taguig Integrated School (TIS), Napindan Integrated School (NIS), South Daang Hari Elementary School (SDHES), and Taguig National High School (TNHS). DITO Home UNLI 5G WI-FI was installed in key areas of learning, teaching, and convergence, which is currently benefiting more than 30,000 students.

The project was made possible through the “Adopt-A-School Program of Hands on Manila,” which is a non-profit private organization championing volunteerism that contributes to nation-building.

According to Joyce Capacillo, who heads the Home Business Unit of DITO Telecommunity, this initiative is more than just a technical solution to the students’ struggles with limited Internet access; it became a source of hope for them to continue pursuing their dreams and aspirations.

“We aim to support the education sector by helping provide equitable access to the Internet,” Capacillo said. “We recognize that lack of connectivity not only limits students’ access to educational resources, but also hinders their ability to navigate and fully engage in a digital environment—a [vital skill] for their future.”

“We’ve heard stories of students having a hard time securing their own mobile data just to complete their school requirements and online exams. Such stories opened our eyes to the daily hardships that young minds face every day,” she added. “At DITO, our hope is to somehow alleviate this burden, and that no student gets left behind.”

Joining DITO in celebrating the program launch were representatives and leaders from the participating public schools and Taguig City local government, including principals Dr. Flordelyn Umagat (SES), Annette Cristobal (CPSTES), Dr. Francia Patron (NIS), Kathryn Raymundo who is a school coordinator of TNHS, Dr. Joselito Mataac (TIS), and Marieta Junio (SDHES).

According to TIS Teacher 1 Joselito Mataac, “DITO’s 5G technology will surely empower our students to level up their skills and talents.”

Initially started with Taguig City, DITO Home said it will expand to other cities, with high hopes of providing an inclusive and empowering Internet experience for all.

“We are happy to collaborate with education and community stakeholders to power up public schools. We want to send [our message out that] ‘Welcome Lahat DITO.’ There is much value in joining efforts to strengthen connectivity in public schools, because that also means connecting students to a brighter and more promising future,” Capacillo concluded.