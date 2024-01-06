Bong Go aids Cabanatuan’s Tesda grads, cites significance of tech-voc learning

NUEVA ECIJA—Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go assisted 600 beneficiaries of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) program in Cabanatuan City.

An adopted son of the province, Go expressed late in December his support to the efforts of the local government in boosting economic opportunities throughout their communities in a graduation ceremony held at Padre Gregorio Crisostomo Integrated School. There, his “Malasakit Team” provided graduates with shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, shoes and mobile phones to select recipients.

In a video message, the senator highlighted the significant role of technical and vocational education and training in the country’s progress. He explained that TVET is designed to close the skills gap and guarantee that Filipinos from all economic backgrounds can acquire pertinent and sought-after skills.

This, in turn, will enable them to find meaningful employment and play a part in boosting the country’s economic development.

The lawmaker also filed Senate Bill 2115 to institutionalize TVET and livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents. The bill seeks to provide skills training and enhance the employability of former drug users, allowing them to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, urged residents to prioritize their well-being, as he encouraged them to seek the services of the “Malasakit Centers” in Nueva Ecija for any medical-related assistance.

The “Malasakit Centers Act,” which he principally authored and sponsored, simplifies access to medical assistance programs from various government agencies, including the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corp. or PhilHealth, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

The centers in the province are located at Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital and Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center both in Cabanatuan City; and in Talavera General Hospital in the town of the same name.