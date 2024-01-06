BEYOND PRAGUE | Exploring Czechia outside the capital

Prague is a beautiful city. It has a bit of everything visitors are looking for; fetching architecture that dates to centuries ago, plenty of international and local cuisine, museums, art galleries, and theaters, and a nightlife for different interests. However, Czechia has other noteworthy destinations you can add to your itinerary when you visit the country.

I’ve been to a few places outside the bustling capital. These are some of my recommendations.

Overlooking view of Cesky Krumlov

Cesky Krumlov

This destination in the South Bohemian Region of the country is a popular day or multi-day trip from Prague. Its historic center has been on UNESCO’s World Heritage List for years. I got to explore it during one of my trips. Cesky Krumlov oozes with old world charm. It has an eclectic mix of Renaissance, Gothic, and Baroque architecture. Bohemian nobles had the castle built some time in the 13th century. During the succeeding centuries, the town and the castle complex grew as a sign of the region’s accumulated wealth. I walked around the historic center feeling like I walked into a time warp that brought me to the country’s ancient past. The castle provides visitors with fetching overlooking views of the town.

Church of St. Barbara

Kutna Hora

Kutna Hora grew in prosperity when silver ore was discovered and exploited in the 13th century. The Thirty Years’ War, Hussite Wars, and bickering among the local mining communities led to the eventual downfall of the city over the centuries. Fast forward to today, this quaint destination has become a popular tourist spot. Its main attractions being the Church of St. Barbara and the Church of Our Lady and St. John the Baptist in Sedlec. Many visitors make their way to the Sedlec Ossuary to see the bone church. Thousands of bones were artistically arranged to take the shape of decorations and furnishings such as a chandelier, monstrance, coat of arms, and others. The Church of St. Barbara is Kutna Hora’s architectural gem and was built during the town’s most prosperous period. From the outside, it resembles a crown and inside you’ll find frescoes that depict daily life.

Karlovy Vary

Karlovy Vary

Karlovy Vary is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List under the great spa towns of Europe. Its alkaline sulfur springs has attracted notable characters from rulers to ecclesiastics over the centuries. Its springs were known to treat various ailments. Two of the spa town’s most notable patrons include Ludwig van Beethoven and Tsar Peter I the Great. Many of the town’s visitors still go to the many spas to experience its sulfur springs. If you’ve seen and loved the James Bond movie “Casino Royale”, you’d want to visit some of its shooting locations in Karlovy Vary. The Grandhotel Pupp was the Hotel Splendide in the movie. Walk along the street and enter the hotel where Daniel Craig AKA James Bond went to during your visit. You’d also want to visit the Market, Mill, Park, Castle, and Hot Spring Colonnade in various parts of the town.

Colorful houses in Telc

Telc

Telc’s historic center is another UNESCO World Heritage Site you can visit while in Czechia. This centuries old town’s quaintness is characterized by the Renaissance and Baroque burgher houses located in the market square. These colorful homes line the street and make for an idyllic backdrop. I spent most of my time in this quaint destination hanging out in a café and letting my thoughts linger in a town seemingly stuck in time. It’s different from the hustle and bustle and the crowds that Prague attracts. It might’ve been the season I visited, but it was a respite from the busyness of the capital.

Cathedral of St. Peter and Paul in Brno

Brno

Brno is the country’s second-largest city after Prague and the former capital of Moravia. Like many other European cities, wars have shaped its history throughout the centuries. Hussites, Bohemians, Swedes, Austrians, and the French among others have sieged and/or took control of the city or the territories just outside of it.

Today, you’ll see vestiges of its storied past. The Spilberk Castle that looms over the city withstood multiple sieges over the centuries and is now a museum. Along with the castle, the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul are integral parts of the city’s beautiful skyline. It has a Neo-Gothic façade with Baroque interiors. The Brno Ossuary beneath the Church of St. James contains more than 50,000 remains dating to the 17th century. The geneticist and monk Gregor Mendel called the city his home and developed the theory of heredity in a Brno monastery. For Filipinos, another reason to visit this Czech city is that Jose Rizal stayed here briefly while traveling around Europe.

Czechia has other noteworthy, cultural, and historic destinations you can add to your itinerary whenever you visit the country. Brno, Telc, Cesky Krumlov, Kutna Hora, and Karlovy Vary are just some of the few you can add to your list.