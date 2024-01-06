ALPHA offers professional training sessions for less

FELIX VEROYA knew that having a college diploma is not enough to enable him to become a well-equipped individual in the corporate world. He realized common folks like him can ill afford to enroll in training programs, because their earning capacities are not enough.

In 2016, Veroya founded Ask Lex Phils. (ALPHA), as he wanted to address the pain points he experienced after graduating from college: that getting professional training and certifications are really expensive for the common graduate.

“I started ALPHA to make lifelong learning accessible and sustainable for the Filipinos and the rest of the world,” Veroya narrated. “After initially running a successful training and certification for a group of Industrial Engineering students in Batangas, I was able to validate the model and have spent time improving the program and scaling afterwards.”

He pointed out that ALPHA’s competency development and certification programs are aligned with the industry requirements customized for the needs of graduating students and young professionals. The competencies are based on studies and mandates published by the United Nations and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or Unesco.

Duration for the programs vary from 16 hours up to 80 hours, depending on the levels of the training and certification.

ALPHA also believes in partnerships, as it can offer discounts to professionals and encourage lifelong learning into its partners’ respective communities: “We also co-create programs with our partners to satisfy their community’s particular competency development requirements,” Veroya said.

Some of the schools that ALPHA has served are Mapua University, Batangas State University, University of Batangas, PATTS College of Aeronautics, Eastern Visayas State University, De La Salle-Lipa, De La Salle-Dasmarinas, Lyceum of the Philippines University-Cavite, FAITH Colleges, University of Perpetual Help System, Southern Luzon State University, Saint Louis University, La Consolacion University Philippines, and Tarlac State University.

Some of the 50-plus projects ALPHA has completed include reduction of process lead time, optimization of sampling plans, improvement of machine utilization, reduction of direct and indirect material consumption, headcount optimization, customer satisfaction improvement, and reduction of operational costs, to name a few.

Veroya said they have mainly invested on its social entrepreneurship side of the business; that is, providing free programs for the community. Here are some:

ALPHA Roadshow: Free learning sessions staging masterclasses on skills of the future, where companies are invited to send their leaders and key employees.

“ALAB (ALPHA Leadership Acceleration Bootcamp):” A free leadership camp that equips young leaders with necessary skills: leading one’s self, leading others, and leading organizations.

“BINHI (Building Innovative Network and Honing Individuals):” A virtual career fair and set of learning sessions featuring thought and action leaders helping fresh graduates and young pros to learn best practices as they enter the labor force.

Project “EskwelaJuan:” Providing platforms for Filipino mentors to share their experience and expertise via a free e-learning course with free e-certificates. Said Verayo, “We devised a fund where mentors who have hosted courses will get an incentive based on the number of completers of the courses they have hosted.”

ALPHA COINS: A reward and gamification element, course completers can use the coins to buy premium courses on the platform, and in the Philippines Lifelong Learning Conference—an annual event that features speakers on lifelong learning updates in the Philippines, and stages various learning components from keynotes, plenaries, and awards, among others.