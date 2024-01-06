A ‘golden age’ of friendship

ONCE approved, the proposed Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between the Philippines and Japan is expected to enhance the security and strategic partnership between the two nations aside from boosting regional security.

This was stressed by National Security Adviser Eduardo M. Año, who said that the RAA, if approved, will facilitate the procedures and guidelines for Philippine military personnel visiting Japan for training and members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces doing the same.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend at a document exchange ceremony with Japan Coast Guard Commandant Shohei Ishii (front right) and Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Ronnie Gil Gavan at Kishida’s official residence in Tokyo, December 17, 2023, on the sidelines of the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of Asean-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.

“We look forward to the negotiations and implementation of these agreements and initiatives, which will undoubtedly strengthen our partnership and contribute to a more secure and stable Indo-Pacific,” he said.

The RAA will provide the legal basis for the two nations to send troops to each other’s territories for exercises and other related matters.

Formal negotiations on the RAA were held in Tokyo on November 29 and 30, 2023, with the Philippine delegation being headed by the Department of National Defense, accompanied by negotiating teams from the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Justice.

Mitsubishi Electric Co. air surveillance radar system

During a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held on the sidelines of the 50th Commemorative Summit of the Asean-Japan Friendship and Cooperation in Tokyo last December 17, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the RAA will provide the two countries with more capabilities in security and disaster preparedness, alleviation and adjustment.

Marcos and Kishida agreed to continue coordination to reach an early conclusion of the negotiations for the RAA.

1st recipient of Japan’s OSA

THE Philippines became the first recipient of Japan’s Official Security Grant (OSA) after the country was given ¥600 million. This will be used to acquire a coastal radar system for the Philippine Navy (PN) and beef up its maritime domain awareness (MDA) capability.

This was formalized during the November 3 to 4 official visit of Kishida to the Philippines last year.

Improved MDA capabilities are needed to ensure that Philippine sealanes, which serve Japan, are adequately monitored by the country’s military for safety and security reasons.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. earlier said this Japanese grant would do much to beef up the PN’s capabilities in protecting its vast waters.

“The coastal radar systems, funded through the OSA program, are a vital addition to the AFP’s maritime defense capabilities and will bolster our ability to monitor and protect our extensive coastline, ensuring the safety and security of our seas,” he added.

And through this support, the AFP chief said Japan showed its commitment toward regional peace and stability.

Año, meanwhile, said that this coastal radar grant from Tokyo’s OSA highlights the Japanese commitment to beefing up the defensive capabilities of its allies in the Asia-Pacific Region.

He added that the grant is aligned with ongoing efforts to improve the Philippines’ MDA capability, maintain regional stability, and protect the rules-based international order.

Air surveillance radar system

AS this developed, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) now has the capability to detect intrusions coming within 300 nautical miles, with the turnover of the Mitsubishi Electric Co. (MELCO) air surveillance radar system (ASRS) last December 20.

“Aside from detecting intrusions in our air space, along with our other systems, we will have a clearer picture on what is happening in the West Philippine Sea and other parts of the country,” Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” C. Teodoro Jr. said at the turnover of the MELCO-made FPS-3ME at Wallace Air Station in San Fernando, La Union.

The ASRS, he added, would also allow the Philippines to determine what is going on in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The PAF earlier said that the ASRS deal with MELCO consists of three fixed FPS-3ME and one mobile TPS-P14ME, and is worth P5.5 billion.

These radar systems will be operated by the PAF’s 580th Aircraft Control and Warning Wing and is under the AFP Modernization Horizon Plan 2.

Procurement mode was done via government-to-government deal. The DND signed this contract on August 14, 2020.

The contract covers the radar platform with support facilities that also include radar tower and radome, command-and-control building, communications infrastructure, electric power generator building and housing for the mobile radar and its vehicles.

It also includes support vehicles for the mobile radar, training, maintenance facilities and initial integrated logistics support systems (ILS).

The PAF said the ASRS is designed for early warning and land and maritime surveillance, whether for fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, or remotely piloted vehicles.

It said the ASRS acquisition will enhance the country’s ability to monitor air and maritime activities in the region.

Pre-delivery inspection of the first unit of ASRS was conducted from October 4 to 8, 2022, in Japan.

Delivery of the first ASRS unit took place on December 7, 2022; construction and installation of radar tower and C-2 building were undertaken in the succeeding months.

The MELCO radar passed the acceptance test on October 24, 2023, and has been in use since.

PHL, Japan strategic ties

MEANWHILE, Teodoro said the ASRS project between the Philippines and Japan highlights the strategic partnership between the two nations.

“Today [December 20] we witnessed one of the concrete steps and concrete actions that our strategic partner Japan has done in order to firm up our alliance,” he said at turnover ceremonies of the ASRS platform.

Also, Teodoro said the Philippines’ cooperation with Japan, along with other like-minded nations, is aimed at ensuring that the Indo-Pacific Region remains free and open.

“That is why we are cooperating not only bilaterally with Japan, but multilaterally with other countries, [in order] to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific to establish right and proper conduct under a rules-based international order, the primacy of generally accepted principles of international law in particular and principally Unclos [United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea],” he added.

Reciprocal

AS this developed, the AFP announced that it is willing to help and provide assistance to its Japanese counterparts following a magnitude 7.6 earthquake that rocked Japan on January 1.

“In times of crisis, international cooperation becomes paramount, and the AFP expresses its readiness to collaborate with the JSDF [Japan Self-Defense Force] in any way deemed necessary,” Brawner said.

He added that the AFP recognizes the severity of the situation, which was further increased by the subsequent issuance of major tsunami warnings.

With this, Brawner said the AFP extends its support and sympathy to the Japanese people.

“The AFP remains committed to fostering strong bonds of friendship and cooperation with the JSDF, united in our shared dedication to safeguarding the well-being of our respective nations and contributing to global peace and security,” he added.

Image credits: AP/Emily Wang, Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP, Mirsubishielectric.com





