25 years of googling

Twenty-five years ago, the world started to “google” everything and every search result became part of history.

It’s remarkable to think that Google has existed for a quarter of a century, but for those who have grown up and built careers in the internet age, the thought of navigating school and professional life without the world’s most trusted search engine seems almost unimaginable.

This year, Google’s annual Year in Search platform took a nostalgic turn, reflecting on the evolution of our queries and the trends that have shaped our digital journey. Google released a nearly four-minute video through its Google Brand Studio. The film was a montage of some of the most iconic and internet-breaking moments from the past 25 years, underscoring Google’s significant role in the history of search.

Key trends included global sports enthusiasm, with soccer and Cristiano Ronaldo at the forefront, and cultural icons like Taylor Swift and BTS dominating music searches. Art and science also featured prominently with Leonardo Da Vinci and Albert Einstein being the most searched in their fields. In entertainment, characters from Pikachu to Spider-Man, and diverse interests from pancakes to the Eiffel Tower, reflected the eclectic nature of global curiosity.

LOOKING BACK

Meanwhile, for its 2023 Year in Search, the top global searches spanned significant news events like the war in Israel and Gaza, major natural disasters, and a wide array of entertainment choices, from popular movies, like Barbie, Oppenheimer and John Wick: Chapter 4, to varied musical tastes and TV shows, like The Last of Us and Wednesday. Notable personalities and athletes, like Damar Hamlin, Jeremy Renner and Kylian Mbappé garnered significant interest, while farewells to figures like Matthew Perry, Sinéad O’Connor, Ken Block, Jerry Springer and Tina Turner resonated deeply.

In the Philippines, the focus was on SIM registration due to new legislation, precinct finder, persona non grata, Nipah virus and the annoyingly popular toy lato-lato. Major international events, like the Israel-Hamas conflict, also captured attention.

Among male personalities, Ahn Bo-hyun, Mackenyu, and Marco Gumabao were highly searched, along with international stars, like Taylor Lautner, Travis Kelce and Liam Hemsworth. Filipino actors David Licauco and Juan Karlos, Kyle Kuzma and Chen Zhe Yuan, also made the list, reflecting a diverse range of interests in celebrities. For female personalities, Katy Louise Saunders, Cristine Reyes and Millie Bobby Brown were among the top searches. They were joined by Lee Da-in, Issa Pressman and Janna Dominguez, as well as Bada Lee, Jenna Ortega, Emily Rudd and Isabel Santos.

The influence of streaming services is evident, with many TV shows and movies from these platforms appearing in the year’s top searches. Surprisingly, the breakup of the loveteam “KathNiel” failed to make the list despite leaving their legions of fans depressed for the remainder of the holiday season. The Philippines proved that it is still a basketball country as Pinoys typed Lakers vs. Warriors, Lakers vs. Nuggets and the FIBA World Cup repeatedly in their search bars. In music, songs like “Say You Won’t Let Go” and “ERE” topped the list.

The year also saw farewells to beloved local personalities, with searches for Mike Enriquez, Joey Paras, Patrick Guzman, Mario Dumaual and John Regala, reflecting a year of notable passings.

Korean series continued to be a significant trend, with Duty After School, Moving and The Glory topping the list. Other popular series included Twinkling Watermelon, King the Land and My Lovely Liar, Strong Girl Nam-soon, Alchemy of Souls, Island and A Time Called You also featured prominently, proving our devotion to K-dramas.

LOOKING FORWARD

TWENTY-TWENTY three was a very busy year for smartphone brands and it looks like it’s going to be even busier, with more affordable phones, fresh flagships and folding phones, there’s no shortage of exciting upcoming phones on the horizon.

There are already several confirmed launches happening in the next few weeks. The OnePlus 12 is expected to launch this month and based on its China debut, it’s a true-blooded flagship, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, as much as 24GB of memory and 1TB storage. The 6.82in AMOLED screen will also have a ridiculous peak brightness of 4500 nits, and the huge 5400mAh battery can manage 100W wired charging or 50W wireless top-ups.

HONOR is also expected to launch its ultra-durable HONOR X9b 5G next week and social media has been erupting with all sorts of smash and drop tests. Besides its All-Angle Ultra Tough feature, the HONOR X9b 5G also boasts of a “Rolex-inspired” design and vegan leather finish. The Sunrise Orange hero color adds vibrancy to its aesthetic, complementing the SGS Five-star Overall Drop Resistance Certification of the Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display. The upcoming phone also has a 108MP camera, an enhanced storage capacity of 12GB + 256GB, and a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. The launch is set for January 12, 2024.

Xiaomi fans also have something to look forward to as the brand released a teaser for its Redmi Note 13 series. The launch is scheduled for January 15, 2024 with the hashtag #EveryShotIconic teasing its 200MP cameras. Though we have yet to confirm the official variants which will land in the Philippines, it’s likely that we can expect the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

The top-tier Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is rumored to have a 200MP main camera, 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage and a 5000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. As for the display, it is expected to have a curved 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED with a 1.5k resolution and 1800 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It will be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

LOGITECH PEBBLE 2 COMBO QUICK REVIEW

I got myself a new keyboard and mouse combo just before the holidays because several keys on my laptop have already faded. I decided to get the Logitech Pebble 2 Combo because of its color options, slim minimalist design, and reasonable price, which also makes it a great option for students and those who want a more appealing keyboard than those dull black ones issued by their office. It’s also made with more than 45 percent recycled plastic.

The combo includes two products: the Pebble Keys 2 K380s keyboard and the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s. The Pebble Keys 2 K380s is designed to enhance the typing experience with its rounded keys that feature gentle indentations, offering a typing sensation similar to that of a laptop. This, combined with the keyboard’s slim profile, makes for an ergonomic and comfortable typing experience. Additionally, Logitech has incorporated its exclusive Silent Touch Technology in the Pebble Keys 2, significantly reducing the sound of keystrokes. While this might not appeal to those who prefer the audible feedback of gaming keyboards, it’s an ideal feature for those in quieter environments like offices or libraries.

The keyboard is further enhanced with a set of Fn shortcut keys at the top, which provide expedited access to various functions such as search engines, screen capture tools, and an emoji menu. These keys can be customized for different functions or applications using the Logi Options Plus app, allowing for quick launching of frequently used programs.

The Pebble Mouse 2 shares several features, including the Silent Touch Technology. This technology effectively reduces clicking noise by 90 percent compared to the Logitech M186 Wireless Mouse, and the mouse also offers customization through the Logi Options Plus app, particularly for the middle button, enabling users to set shortcuts for favorite apps or common actions like minimizing all windows.

Both the keyboard and the mouse are designed for compatibility with a variety of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, iPadOS, iOS, and Android, and connect via Bluetooth. The Easy-Switch buttons on each device allow for seamless transition between connected devices. The Pebble Keys 2 boasts an impressive battery life of up to 36 months, 50 percent longer than its predecessor, while the Pebble Mouse 2 offers up to 24 months of usage on a single charge.

If you are looking for a new mouse and keyboard that looks quite stylish yet affordable, and you love the typing sensation of working on a laptop, the Logitech Pebble Combo 2 is something you should look into.