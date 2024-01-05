USS Carl Vinson on port call to Manila; Beijing demands US and PHL to stop ‘muscle-flexing’

THE US aircraft carrier and three other US warships that recently conducted joint patrol with the Philippine Navy in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) has entered the Philippine territory for a scheduled port visit Friday.

Meanwhile in Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on Washington and Manila to “stop muscle-flexing” in the WPS.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, along with Carrier Air Wing (CVW), USS Princeton (CG 59), USS Kidd and USS Sterett arrived in Manila the day after embarking on a joint patrol with Philippine Navy ships.

Port calls are part of the US Navy’s routine operations to support operational readiness and regional partnerships, the US Navy said.

“It is a pleasure for the Carrier Strike Group to visit the Republic of Philippines. The US and the Philippines are steadfast friends, partners in prosperity, and ironclad allies,” said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, CSG-1.

US sailors from the carrier strike group will participate in cultural exchanges, community relations events, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR)-sponsored tours to enhance cultural understanding and cooperation between the two countries.

“By understanding and appreciating other cultural backgrounds, we can build stronger relationships, collaborate effectively and find common ground,” said Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer, USS Carl Vinson. “All of these are critical when it comes to supporting our allies and partners in the region.”

Additionally, the port call provides an opportunity for CSG-1 sailors and civilians to rejuvenate while experiencing the rich culture of the Philippines.

“Port visits like this one allow our crew time to relax and reset after the demands of daily life at sea,” said Capt. Victor Sheldon, commanding officer, USS Princeton. “They are vital to providing mental and physical recovery needed for concentration and productivity when we return to sea.”

Stop ‘muscle-flexing’–China

The People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command in charge of the South China Sea has gone on high alert after the CVN 70 and Philippine Navy conducted joint patrol.

Two Chinese patrol boats were also seen shadowing the Philippine ships participating in the maritime exercise.

“We would like to stress that the US and the Philippines’ muscle-flexing, provocative military activities in the South China Sea are not conducive to managing the situation on the sea and handling maritime disputes,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

He added “We urge relevant countries to stop the irresponsible moves, and respect regional countries’ effort to uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea.”

He reiterated that China will continue to “firmly safeguard our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and make active efforts to uphold peace and tranquility in the region.”

Nothing illegal, provocative

There is nothing illegal and provocative about the recently-concluded “maritime cooperative activities” (MCA) conducted by the Philippines and the United States despite Chinese claims on the matter, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said on Friday.

In a statement, Año said they have taken note of the statements from the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressing concerns about the MCA conducted by the Philippines and the United States in the WPS.

“The Chinese spokesman referred to these activities as ‘provocative military activities’ and deemed them as ‘irresponsible.’ We wish to clarify that the joint maritime activities between the Philippines and the United States were clearly conducted within our exclusive economic zone [EEZ] and are consistent with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea [UNCLOS], so how can they be deemed provocative?” he added.

Año also added the Philippines is merely exercising its sovereign right to engage in such activities within its territory and these exercises are aimed at enhancing its maritime capabilities and interoperability with the US which is the country’s treaty partner.

The second iteration of the MCA took place last January 3 and 4 while the first was from November 21 to 23 of last year.

“The joint patrol emphasizes our ability to work seamlessly together to ensure the readiness of our joint forces to address evolving security challenges. Our joint patrols with the United States and potential future activities with other allied countries shows our mutual commitment to a rules-based international order and for promoting peace and stability of the region,” Año said.

He added that Philippine participation in the MCA demonstrates the significant improvement in the Philippine’s defense capabilities and the development of a world-class Navy and Armed Forces capable of carrying out its mandate in defending the territorial integrity of the Philippines and its maritime rights in the WPS.

“The Philippines remains open to diplomatic discussions with China and reaffirms its commitment to fostering good relations with all nations. We believe that through peaceful dialogue and adherence to international law, we can achieve a resolution that serves the best interests of all parties involved in the region,” Año stressed.