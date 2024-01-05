The achievements of our athletes are the result of a collective effort – PSC

The year 2023 was truly commendable.

Culminating our first year in service, we at the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Board are proud and grateful for the achievements and lessons of the past year. We stand at the intersection of inspiration and determination, fueled by the passion of our nation’s athletes and the unwavering support of the Filipino people.

The past year showed us the many faces of resiliency, victory and invaluable lessons. Our national athletes, the pride of our country, brought honor on numerous occasions.

Our Team Philippines made a successful showing at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games with a staggering medal haul of 58 golds, 85 silvers and 117 bronzes to maintain its prominence within the region, supported by the 33-34-50 haul courtesy of our para athletes at the 12th ASEAN Para Games.

At the 19th Asian Games, the country improved to 17th overall ranking with four gold, two silver and 12 bronze medals, followed by the impressive performance of our para athletes posting a 10-4-5 gold-silver-bronze medal tally at the 4th Asian Para Games.

Whether on the grand stages of international competitions, or in the heart of our local sports arenas, our athletes exemplified the true spirit of sportsmanship.

All these victories in 2023 would not be possible without the untiring support from our partners in the Executive Office, Senate and Congress, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., Philippine Olympic Committee, national sports associations and other stakeholder, who served with us at the forefront of providing the utmost support for our national athletes.

Yet, in our pursuit of excellence, we recognize that growth stems from introspection. The past year allowed us to examine not only our triumphs, but also the areas where we can refine our strategies. This introspection has been fundamental in shaping our plans for the coming year

As we set our sights for 2024, the PSC is committed to continue the cycle of success we have established in the last years and elevate our support for national athletes – all while ensuring the sustained growth of grassroots sports development.

We give our full support to our athletes who will represent the country at the Paris Summer Olympics in July, with the goal of building a continuous winning tradition at the most prestigious global sporting meet.

We also rally behind our para athletes ready to showcase their athletic prowess at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games in August. We brace for Filipinos to rise on ice at the upcoming Winter Youth Olympic Games to start the wave of success this year.

In all of this, we continue to believe that the true strength of a sporting nation lies in its grassroots. This year, we aim to intensify efforts to identify and nurture young talents from communities nationwide.

By investing in grassroots sports development, such as the recently concluded Batang Pinoy and the Philippine National Games, we aspire to build a robust foundation for sustained excellence in the years to come.

In closing, the PSC is energized and resolute in our commitment to advancing Philippine sports. We embark on this journey with a clear realization–that the achievements of our athletes are the result of a collective effort.

A testament that we can reach more when we empower one another. A redefinition of an athlete of championship quality.

Together, let us make 2024 a year of triumphs, united in our pursuit of inspiring generations, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of Philippine sports.