Tapales catches up with family, expects to return to ring in May

MARLON “THE NIGHTMARE” TAPALES returned home on Friday from Tokyo where he lost his two world titles to Japanese “Monster” Naoya Inoue just last week.

He’s potentially lined up for a bounce back fight in May.

“We want him [Tapales] to fight here in Manila for his comeback fight maybe in a casino or hotel,” promoter JC Mananquil told BusinessMirror.

“He [Tapales] will stay here in the Philippines for now and return to training next month,” Mananquil said. “He’s focusing now on his family after many months of fight preparation.”

Tapales lost via 10th-round knockout to Inoue last December 26 in Tokyo and in the process lost the International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association super bantamweight belts he took from former champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev in San Antonio, Texas, last April.

Tapales (37-4 win-loss record with 19 knockouts) became the first Filipino unified world champion before surrendering the belts to the undefeated Inoue (26-0 record with 23 knockouts).

Inoue also holds the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Council super bantamweight championships.

Tapales, 31, is expected to resume training at the Sanman Gym in General Santos City.

“I’ll focus on investing the money I earned for the future of my family,” said Tapales, as he reunited with wife Jaycee Sheen and two-year-old daughter Kaya Valerie in Lanao del Norte after almost a year of training abroad.

He won’t say how much he earned in Tokyo but hinted it was his biggest paycheck since turning professional in 2008.

“I will just wait for the instructions of my promoter, but I will be back in my conditioning next month,” he said. “For now, it’s all about family.”