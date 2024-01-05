Speaker seeks DOTr’s PUVMP review, House probe of ‘corruption’

PENDING the implementation of protective measures for affected drivers and operators, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Thursday urged the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to conduct a thorough review of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program and extend the period of its implementation.

Romualdez, in a statement, addressed the ongoing jeepney modernization program, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive approach that not only upgrades vehicles but also prioritizes the welfare of jeepney drivers, who have been the backbone of the local transport industry for decades.

“As we embrace progress and innovation, it is imperative that we address the need for modern, efficient, and environmentally friendly transport systems. The jeepney modernization program is not just about upgrading vehicles; it’s a comprehensive plan to rejuvenate our urban transportation landscape, making it safer, more reliable, and in tune with sustainable practices,” he said.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by jeepney drivers and operators during this transition, Romualdez strongly advocated for protective measures to ensure their livelihood.

The proposed measures include providing assistance for the acquisition of new vehicles, offering access to affordable financing options, and implementing training programs to help drivers adapt to emerging technologies.

“However, it is crucial to acknowledge that at the heart of this modernization are the jeepney drivers—the hardworking individuals who have been the backbone of our local transport industry for decades. Their welfare is our primordial concern. As we transition to modernized jeepneys, we recognize the challenges faced by drivers and operators,” he said.

“Therefore, I strongly advocate for measures that protect the livelihood of our jeepney drivers. This includes providing assistance in the transition to new vehicles, ensuring access to affordable financing options, and offering training programs to help them adapt to new technologies,” he added.

In a proactive move, Romualdez revealed that discussions are underway to explore fixed-income opportunities for jeepney drivers.

“We are exploring avenues to provide fixed income opportunities for drivers. This move aims to stabilize their earnings, helping them to plan and secure their financial futures more effectively. We believe that a stable income will not only benefit the drivers but will also contribute to a more organized and reliable transport system,” he added.

“Until these measures aimed at protecting our jeepney drivers are set in place, I appeal to the Department of Transportation to conduct a complete review of the modernization program and extend the period of its implementation,” Romualdez added.

The Speaker also called upon the chairman of the House Committee on Transportation to initiate an independent investigation into allegations of corrupt practices surrounding the conceptualization and planned implementation of the jeepney modernization program.

“The reports allege that existing transport officials are in cahoots with previous officials in negotiating for the imported modern jeepney units that will replace the old units,” he said.

“While we stride towards modernity and efficiency, we remain steadfast in safeguarding the welfare and livelihood of our jeepney drivers, who are an integral part of this journey. Together, we can achieve a transportation system that is reflective of the Philippines’ growth, respecting our traditions while paving the way for a more sustainable future,” he added.