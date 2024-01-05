Solons to push probe on Panay outages

LAWMAKERS are actively pushing for an investigation into the power outage that occurred on Panay Island.

On Thursday, Iloilo First District Rep. Janette Garin asserted that those responsible for the blackout would face accountability.

A similar call came from House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro, who asserted that the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) must be held accountable for the widespread blackout affecting Panay and some parts of Negros since January 2, even as she conceded that other entities should also be liable for it.

The chair of the Senate Public Services panel, Sen. Grace Poe, also sought an inquiry and lamented that the blackouts should have been averted if those responsible had heeded the lessons of the April 2023 blackouts in the same area.

Garin stressed the need for urgent solutions to ensure a consistent and reliable electricity supply for everyone.

She will file a resolution for the investigation of the power outage that affected areas such as Guimaras Island, Iloilo, Antique, Aklan, and Capiz, adversely impacting the livelihoods of residents, particularly small business owners.

“There are many damaged ingredients in our MSMEs restaurants. Fishermen’s fish is also spoiled,” she said.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines reported that on January 2, power plants on Panay Island tripped, leading to a significant power outage.

“Starting the year with such a major lapse is unacceptable! Millions of Panay residents are currently enduring heat and powerlessness due to the lack of preparation from the power players. Classes are suspended, and many businesses are affected,” Castro, for her part, said.

Castro, however, noted that the responsibility doesn’t lie solely with the power generators and NGCP. The distribution utility (DU), specifically MORE Electric and Power Corporation, is also under scrutiny.

“Since MORE Power’s takeover of the distribution utility on the island, what has it done to improve its distribution infrastructure backbone and does it have seamless coordination with the system grid operator and the generators?” asked the Deputy Minority Leader.

“Does it even have a system to help protect the grid from collapsing like a load-dropping mechanism?

This happened last year, and it is repeating again now. Immediate resolution is essential, or else a thorough investigation is warranted,” added Castro.

On Wednesday, Deputy Majority Leader Julienne Baronda of Iloilo said these power outages warrant scrutiny by the lawmakers in the exercise of their congressional oversight function to safeguard public welfare.

Baronda said the recurring power outages not only inconvenience residents but also have far-reaching consequences for businesses, education, and healthcare services.

“It is unacceptable that the people on Panay Island are again struggling in the dark. The households, students, businesses, and even the operation of local governments are all severely affected,” Sen. Grace Poe said in a statement.

Poe, who chairs the Senate Public Services committee, said “concerned agencies and private companies must find ways to restore power in Panay Island at the most expedient time.”

She lamented that the April 2023 blackout on the island provinces should have been an eye opener for the NGCP and power utilities, but that apparently those involved have not heeded the lessons of past experience.

“They should have been better prepared for any system disturbance and avert such with efficient planning and utilization of resources,” stressed Poe, who called for a reckoning with those who should be accountable for the mess.