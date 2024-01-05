Salaries of PHL workers seen rising in 2024

Salary increases are expected for employees in the Philippines for 2024 to counter the impact of inflation and to attract and retain top talent in a competitive job market, according to a survey conducted by global human resources consulting firm Mercer.

Based on Mercer’s Total Remuneration Survey (TRS) 2023, employees in the Philippines can expect a median salary increment of 6.2 percent for 2024, up from the actual 6 percent in 2023.

The study noted that “the projected hike in median salary increment can be attributed to factors such as the rising demand for skilled professionals, the need to attract and retain top talent in a fiercely competitive job market, and persistent inflationary pressures.”

In a statement issued by the HR consulting firm on Thursday, Mercer said the survey which was conducted between April and June last year, gathered data from 454 organizations across various industries in the Philippines.

As for the salary increments across industries in the country, the energy sector is projected to record the highest salary increase at 7 percent, followed closely by high tech at 6.8 percent, retail and wholesale at 6.7 percent, and consumer goods at 6.5 percent as these industries continue to invest more in their “talent management strategy including promotions and market adjustments,” Mercer noted.

Floriza I. Molon, Business Leader at Mercer Philippines, said “[the] Philippines is poised for economic growth despite some global headwinds.” She said that some industries will continue to hire as businesses, particularly in shared services and outsourcing industry, retail and consumer sectors expand.

Besides compensation, however, Molon stressed that “companies would need to reassess their total rewards programs focusing on the employee benefits and work experience.”

Citing the Mercer Global Talent Trends 2023 report, the company official said employees stay in organizations that provide job security, work flexibility and high pay.

“Employees are also expecting benefits and career opportunities within their organizations. The ability to provide these creates a more holistic and strategic management on talent in the workplace.”

Meanwhile, Mercer said the country’s projected median salary increment of 6.2 percent is above the Asia average of 5.2 percent, reflecting the “varying pay progression” between emerging and developed economies in the region.

“India and Vietnam and Indonesia report the highest projected median salary increments for 2024 at 9.3 percent, 7 percent, and 6.5 percent respectively, while Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong SAR report the lowest at 2.6 percent, 3.8 percent and 3.9 percent respectively,” Mercer said.

Other countries included in the survey are Singapore with a salary increment for 2024 at 4.2 percent; South Korea, 4.4 percent; Thailand, 4.7 percent; Malaysia, 5.1 percent; and Mainland China-Shanghai, 5.2 percent.

According to Mercer, the Total Remuneration Survey is the firm’s “flagship annual compensation and benefits benchmarking study” which identifies current pay practices and benefits policies, as well as budget, hiring and turnover trends for the year ahead.