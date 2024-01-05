PSA honors Filipinas as ‘Golden Lady Booters’

THE national women’s football team turned a long-cherished dream into reality in 2023.

The Filipinas made history by qualifying for the first time for the FIFA Women’s World Cup—the grandest stage for the women’s version of the “beautiful game.”

The team made the stint more memorable with an epic 1-0 upset of co-host New Zealand in the group stage.

While the Filipinas fell short of advancing to the knockout stage, the sheer pride and joy their glorious campaign brought to the country will forever be remembered for many generations to come.

In recognition of their remarkable effort, the Filipinas will be honored with the “Golden Lady Booters” Special Award during the San Miguel Corp.-Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Annual Awards Night at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel on January 29.

As early as 2022, the Filipinas already trekked the road to history when they earned a spot in the FIFA Women’s World Cup after reaching the semifinals of the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Asian Cup.

They were not satisfied though just by reaching football’s biggest tournament as they later proved that they, too, are among the world’s best.

Initially losing their debut match against 20th-ranked Sweden, 2-0, the Filipinas, managed by Jefferson Cheng and coached by Allen Stajcic, were not about to be disappointed.

The team bounced back the best way possible in its next match against New Zealand played before a roaring crowd of 32,357 fans at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

Sarina Bolden proved to be the thorn to the Football Ferns as she etched her name in Philippine football history by scoring the breakthrough goal in the 24th minute off a header which Kiwi goalie Victoria Esson failed to deflect.

Unfortunately, the celebration ended there as the Filipinas absorbed a 6-0 beating at the hands of Norway in Auckland and bowed out of contention for a place in the knockout stage.