PLDT nabs Fajardo to complement Dimaculangan

PLDT added decorated setter Kim Fajardo to complement Rhea Dimaculangan, the team announced on Friday.

Fajardo, a six-time best setter, guided F2 Logistics to multiple championships in the now-defunct league.

After seven years with the team, the former De La Salle ace is embarking on a new chapter following the disbandment of the Cargo Movers but is eagerly looking forward.

“I am challenged by a new system, I still want to learn,” the 30-year-old playmaker out of Calatagan in Batangas said.

The past few years have been challenging for Fajardo, who suffered numerous injuries.

With PLDT, she aims not only to regain her health but also to lead the franchise to its first professional title.

“I want to bring myself back to what I used to be, with proper mindset and the guidance of my new coaches and teammates,” she said.

Former F2 players also found their new homes—Dawn Macandili and Jov Fernandez (Cignal), Ivy Lacsina (Nxled), Ara Galang and Aby Marano (Chery Tiggo) and Joy Dacoron (Petro Gazz).