PHL eyeing nickel processing to propel bid to grab No. 2 spot in Asean FDI race

The Philippines is focusing on attracting investments in nickel processing, particularly those that would produce battery precursor materials, among others, in the country’s bid to secure the No. 2 spot in the Asean region in terms of foreign direct investments (FDI) by 2028, according to the Board of Investments (BOI).

BOI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo said the country is now “focusing on attracting investments in nickel processing, particularly for High Pressure Acid Leach [HPAL] that would produce battery precursor materials.”

This was what the BOI official revealed after noting that the Philippines ranked third in the Asean, next to Indonesia, which is a magnet to mineral processing investments, along with Vietnam.

“Now we’re after Vietnam. So, Indonesia, Vietnam, then Philippines, then Malaysia and Thailand. We’ve overtaken Malaysia and Thailand,” Rodolfo said.

“We have to overtake Vietnam and Indonesia. Indonesia has been getting a lot of investments particularly coming from China for its mineral processing,” the official of the investment promotion agency stressed.

He explained that the amount of foreign investments that Indonesia is getting for mineral processing would be equivalent to 80 percent of the total FDIs that the Philippines is “getting from all countries for all sectors.”

In relation to attracting investments in nickel processing, Rodolfo shared that while the Philippines “is too far behind in terms of internal combustion engine type of cars,” it could be an entirely different ballgame altogether if it’s about electric vehicles (EV). The official of the investment promotion agency laid out the four “key drivers” that may help the Philippines entice investments in this specific area.

“No. one, we have the minerals that are very important for batteries for powering all of these—nickel, copper, and cobalt,” Rodolfo noted.

“Ever since Indonesia banned the export of nickel ore, we are now the biggest source of nickel ore globally and the biggest battery manufacturer in the world is China. It is dependent on about 80 to 90 percent of its nickel ore imports from the Philippines,” he pointed out.

Aligning the thrust of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the mother agency of BOI, to link exports and industrial capacity, Rodolfo said. “This is one focus of the DTI and of the government—to add value to the minerals that we are exporting in particular to nickel, copper and cobalt.”

Another key driver of investments into mineral processing is the Philippines’ software engineers. “Because the value of a car, of an EV, there are two costly components: 40 to 50 percent would be battery and then the next costly component would be the software that integrates all functionalities, including the battery management system.”

Rodolfo underscored that the Philippines is “very good” in terms of software development that’s why he said Dyson, a household appliance firm, put up its global software development center in the country.

Grandsun, another global company, which is into manufacturing of headphones, is also putting up a software development center in the Philippines, he noted.

Also among the key drivers for the Philippines in its pursuit of mineral processing investments is its electronics sector as this industry accounts for 60 percent of the country’s exports pie. He added that an EV is considered an electronic product.