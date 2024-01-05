PBBM vows to boost agriculture output, food production despite lower December inflation

Even with inflation the easing of inflation to below 4 percent last December, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said his administration would continue to intensify its efforts to keep food prices in check amid projected droughts induced by El Niño this year.

“The government will continue its efforts to improve the state of the economy. For the new year, we will continue to strengthen our programs for agriculture, and we will focus on steps to keep the prices of food and other basic commodities affordable,” the Chief Executive said in Filipino in a social media post.

He made the remark after the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Friday that the inflation rate in the previous month slowed down to 3.9 percent from 8.1 percent in the same period in 2022 as well as 4.1 percent last November.

Government economic managers attributed the trend to the easing of inflation for housing, water, electricity, gas and food.

Inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages remained high at 5.4 percent although it was lower compared to the 5.7 percent in November 2023.

However, the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) is wary that food inflation may rise as El Niño affects local food production.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said among the said measures was the President’s issuance of Executive Order No. 50, which extended the Most Favored Nation (MFN) reduced tariff rates for key agricultural commodities like pork, corn, and rice.

He said they will be pushing for other “trade facilitation measures to reduce other non-tariff barriers” as well as boosting local food production.

The said initiatives together with sustained investments in irrigation, flood control, supply chain logistics, and climate change adaptation, he pointed out, are contained in their El Niño National Action Plan, which he wants to be swiftly implemented.

Balisacan said they would also be monitoring other international developments, which can affect inflation.