PBBM declares Jan. 9 holiday in Manila City for ‘Traslacion’

With the large crowds that are expected to participate in the Feast of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo Church next week, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has declared January 9, 2024 as a special non-working holiday in Manila.

In his Proclamation No. 434 issued through Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on Thursday, the Chief Executive announced the holiday.

“It is but fitting and proper that the people of the City of Manila be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration,” Marcos said.

Quiapo Church officials announced the resumption of the traditional “Traslacion” procession next Tuesday after it was suspended during the pandemic.

They reminded devotees not to climb the carriage of the iconic black Christ as in previous years and to maintain order during the activity.

The route of the procession will start at the Quirino Grandstand at the Rizal Park and end at the Quiapo Church in Manila.

Other measures, which are being considered, are the jamming of phone signals as well as the designation of “no fly zones” in the areas where the procession will pass.

PCG to help secure ‘Traslacion’

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will be assisting the Philippine National Police (PNP) in securing the Traslacion or the religious procession which is the highlight of the Feast of the Black Nazarene held every January 9.

PCG chief Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, in a statement, said the Coast Guard District National Capital Region-Central Luzon (CGDNCR-CL) was tasked to help the PNP in securing the religious event.

He added that the PCG would also deploy K-9 units to help paneling operations at the Quirino Grandstand, Jones Bridge, and within Quiapo Church.

“Aside from augmenting crowd control operatives, PCG personnel will assist security forces in the vicinity waters off Pasig River and Manila Bay [behind Quirino Grandstand] through coastal patrols onboard Coast Guard floating assets,” Gavan said.

He added PCG medical teams capable of conducting mass evacuation using Pasig River and Manila Bay will also be on standby for necessary assistance during the procession.

Image credits: Nonoy Lacza





