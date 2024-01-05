Panay power outage hurting tourism, business, services; MIC investment in NGCP eyed

AMID the continuing blame game over the power outages that have crippled Iloilo City and various provinces in Western Visayas since January 2, 2024, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez wants the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC) to consider investing in the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

On Friday, Romualdez said the involvement of the Maharlika Investment Corporation is seen to help boost the goal of a reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy infrastructure.

He noted that the power disruption has raised critical concerns about the state of the region’s power infrastructure, affecting countless businesses, industries, and the daily lives of citizens. “I wish to address the significant power outage that has affected Iloilo City and several provinces in Western Visayas since January 2, 2024. This event has highlighted critical issues in our power infrastructure, impacting numerous businesses, industries, and the daily lives of our citizens,” he said.

A similar concern was raised Friday by the Senate Tourism committee chief, Sen. Nancy Binay, who cited massive losses to the still-recovering tourism sector and other businesses, as well as to key public services in the region. Other lawmakers who weighed in on the issue on Friday were Senators Bong Go and Chiz Escudero.

“Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas has expressed strong concerns over the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines’ [NGCP] alleged inaction on repeated blackouts. Despite earlier identified solutions, the recurrence of power outages indicates a failure in implementation. The incomplete construction of transmission lines for the Cebu, Negros, and Panay grids is particularly concerning,” Romualdez noted.

Romualdez has proposed that the MIC consider investing in the NGCP, saying such a strategic investment could provide crucial capital for infrastructure upgrades and contribute to lowering the cost of electricity for consumers.

This investment move could potentially lead to improved efficiency, economic growth, enhanced energy security, support for renewable energy integration, and increased accountability in NGCP’s operations, he said.

“The recent power outage, attributed to an unscheduled maintenance shutdown, has seen partial restoration. However, more than half of the affected municipalities remain without power. This situation underscores the need for decisive action and effective collaboration among all relevant agencies, including the Department of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission [ERC],” he added.

Romualdez urged the ERC and the NGCP to thoroughly investigate the cause of the outage and identify the root causes deemed essential to preventing future occurrences and ensuring a stable power supply for the region.

In Binay’s view, the massive New Year blackouts in Panay island shows the Philippines is “clearly behind in energy solutions,” as she cited the impact on the tourism industry, particularly the hospitality sector and local businesses.

“The blackout in Western Visayas is a big dent to our country’s development, and can be clearly taken as a sharp reminder that we need serious long-term solutions to our electricity problems,” the senator noted.

“So, how do you promote tourism with such as unreliable power supply?” Binay asked, partly in Filipino. “The sad part, most of the inconveniences are usually experienced at small resorts that have not invested in any alternative power source. Even a 30-minute power outage, is already a nightmare for business. What more if it would take days?” Binay pointed out.

Aside from the broken appliances and food spoilage, Binay said the constant power interruptions force tourists to cancel their bookings for the holidays.

Also on Friday, Senator Chiz Escudero joined fellow lawmakers moving to open an inquiry into the blackouts, blamed on simultaneous tripping incidents in several power plants, even as some quarters continued to pin the blame on the grid operators.

Escudero wants power firms responsible for the latest Panay Island-wide power outage penalized for their inefficiency that caused business losses and opportunities in the affected cities and municipalities in Western Visayas.

He called on the Department of Energy and the ERC to summon the officials of the Panay Energy Development Corporation (PEDC) and the Palm Concepcion Power Corporation (PCPC) and explain in detail the massive power disruption that hit the whole of Western Visayas.

“I want them to explain the unscheduled shutting down of their plants and why it took a longer-than-usual period to bring the power supply back. For PCPC, I cannot understand why it took them four days to resupply power instead of just four hours, which is the usual time to resupply power in cases of maintenance shutdowns,” Escudero said.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go urged DOE and the NGCP to collaborate on a lasting solution in response to the reported extensive power outage in Western Visayas.

Go emphasized the severe impact on daily life—on health care, education, and businesses—during power outages, while highlighting the government’s role in easing citizens’ hardships during these situations.

He continued, “Also affected are our hospitals with all those critical medical equipment that potentially make the difference between life and death.”

Nearly 300 public schools in Panay Island alone have reportedly suspended their face-to-face classes. Business establishments have suffered huge losses due to damaged goods and non-operational equipment. All of these adversely affect the whole region’s quality of life and productivity, said Go.

As a member of the Senate Committee on Energy, Go said he finds these prolonged outages unacceptable. He urgently called on the DOE and the NGCP to collaborate and devise a lasting solution to prevent similar incidents in the future.

What happened to review?

At the House, a senior lawmaker wants to know what punitive and corrective actions energy regulators are taking against the NGCP after they themselves blamed the nation’s sole transmission operator for the 30-hour blackout that crippled Western Visayas shortly after New Year’s Day festivities, the third such widespread power outage since last summer.

Camarines Sur Rep. Lray Villafuerte also wants to find out what has happened to the comprehensive performance review of the NGCP that the DOE was supposed to have done last year following two separate power outages that struck Greater Manila and again Western Visayas last summer.

“This power outage that the NGCP has failed to prevent in the Panay provinces of Iloilo, Aklan, Capiz, Antique and Guimaras along with parts of Negros Occidental is a stark reminder of these two things: [1] the DOE needs to do something—and quick—to make sure this doesn’t happen for the fourth time or more on the watch of our national transmission operator, and [2] the 19th Congress needs to decide on whether to alter or amend the NGCP’s franchise agreement to compel it to upgrade its system and spend a sizable chunk of its earnings on interconnecting our major islands, or to revoke its franchise altogether and award it to a much better concessionaire,” he said.

Both DOE Secretary Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla and Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara have separately blamed the NGCP for failing to anticipate—and act on—the system disturbance that occurred last Tuesday and for the non-completion of the Cebu-Negros-Panay Interconnection Project.

Villafuerte said the Congress might have to amend NGCP’s franchise agreement or scrap it in favor of a more suitable transmission concessionaire “to enable the government to deliver cheaper, more stable, and more accessible electricity to consumers, in keeping with President Marcos’ goal of achieving 100-peercent household electrification by 2028.”

The NGCP said the widespread disruption started at about 2 PM last Tuesday following the noontime tripping of the PEDC Unit 1 plant, which triggered the similar tripping of two other power facilities owing to a voltage imbalance, thereby isolating the entire Panay island from the rest of the Visayas power grid.

The tripping of the three power plants and the scheduled maintenance shutdown since mid-December of another power facility affected Iloilo City-based distribution utility (DU) More Electric Power Corp., three Iloilo electric cooperatives (ECs) and Guimaras Electric Cooperative Inc.