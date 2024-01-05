NSC scores Reds’ ‘rectification movement’ call vs government

A ranking National Security Council (NSC) official on Wednesday slammed the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) following the launch of its “3rd Rectification Movement” during the 55th anniversary of its armed wing last December 26.

This as the insurgent group earlier committed itself to exploratory peace talks with the government.

NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya, in a statement, said this pronouncement by the CPP-NPA-NDF “extremely disappointed, and perplexed” them as the group reaffirmed its allegiance to “Joma Sison’s obsolete Marxism-Leninism- Maoism” and called on the NPA “stir up and spread the flames of the people’s war.”

“Instead of a rectification movement abandoning arms and preparing for the NPA’s transformation provided in the Oslo Joint Communique, the CPP instead has called for a rectification movement doubling down on its commitment to carry forward the armed struggle which it euphemistically calls as the “national democratic revolution” towards “complete victory,” he said.

And to make matters worse, Malaya said the anniversary statement also called the forthcoming “exploratory talks” resulting from the Oslo Communique as “an additional battlefield to advance the national democratic cause.”

“The use of the word ‘battlefield’ is telling. This only means that the CPP have not abandoned its original position, and I quote Luis Jalandoni, that peace talks are ‘another form of legal struggle, which is possible to be used by the revolutionary forces in order to advance the revolutionary armed struggle and the revolutionary mass movement,” Malaya said.