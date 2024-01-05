NorthPort routs BW to seal QF spot

NORTHPORT banked on a well-balanced offense to rout Blackwater, 106-89, to seal its place in the quarterfinal round of Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup on Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After a slim 18-17 lead in the first period, the Batang Pier rose to the occasion out scoring the Bossing in the next three quarters to establish an insurmountable 80-56 advantage late in the third quarter and were never threatened the rest of the way.

“Definitely we’re on the right track and we just have to win our next game against Ginebra so that we can get a good placing,” NorthPort coach Bonnie Tan said. “Our game against Ginebra is very crucial if we want to face beatable team.”

Joshua Munson erupted for 20 points, four rebounds and four assists, while import Venky Jois regained his fiery form posting 19 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks to lead the Batang Pier.

Paul Zamar added all 13 points in third quarter, while JM Çalma, Kris Rosales and Arvin Tolentino chipped in 10 points apiece also for NorthPort.

The Batang Pier improved to 6-4 record with only a game left on Sunday against Ginebra at the end of the elimination round.

The Bossing fell to 1-9 win-loss record despite Rey Suerte’s 20 points, Chris David’s 17 points and 11 rebounds and Chris Ortiz’s 14 points and 13 assists.

San Miguel Beer is the last elimination game assignment of Blackwater on Friday.