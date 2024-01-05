New Marina chief unveils new growth, sustainability plan for maritime sector

The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) launched a new campaign that aims to promote sustainable practices and inclusive growth in the maritime sector.

In a media advisory, Marina said its new administrator, Sonia B. Malaluan, is leading the new campaign called Charting a Clean Course, Safely Sailing Together, noting its commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible governance.

“Picture an ocean map, pristine and unspoiled, with a meticulously plotted route that outlines responsible practices and environmental protection. It symbolizes the agency’s dedication to steering the industry towards clean waters,” Marina said.

The new campaign also highlights a story of unity and equity, Marina said.

“From local fishermen to international traders, Marina’s efforts transcend boundaries, ensuring that the benefits of responsible maritime practices reach everyone. It’s a collective voyage, where every community, every stakeholder, has a place on board,” the Marina said.

It added that the agency is “setting forth on a journey where safe navigation meets inclusivity, charting a sustainable path for the maritime sector’s future.”

“This campaign serves as a compass, guiding the agency and its stakeholders toward a shared vision of a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive maritime industry,” the agency said.

The Marina is currently implementing the Maritime Industry Development Plan (MIDP) 2028, emphasizing on the goal of championing the concept of the “blue economy.”

The blue economy framework encompasses a wide range of maritime and coastal activities. The core idea behind the blue economy is stewardship of the ocean, ensuring that the benefits derived from its waters are balanced with efforts to preserve its health.

The MIDP 2028 outlines an “overriding program” on the “Promotion of Environmentally Sustainable Maritime Industry.”

This program also seeks to establish a sustainable maritime industry, creating green jobs and redoubling efforts to protect the environment.

The MIDP comprises several strategies and specific program components, aiming to enhance policies and regulatory frameworks, promote research and development, and ensure compliance with international conventions and national regulations for marine environmental protection.

The overriding program is designed to support the long-term objectives of the MIDP. It aims to strengthen policies and regulatory frameworks, establish dedicated offices for marine environmental protection, enhance information systems, and promote research and development in various areas related to maritime sustainability.

Under the MIDP 2028, the Philippines aims to cut by half the number of marine pollution related illnesses/cases, solid waste from ships, and liquid waste from ships in the next five years.

Furthermore, the country aims to reduce the percentage of greenhouse gas emissions from Philippine flag vessels by 30 percent by 2028.