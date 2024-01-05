MIC holds 1st meeting, forms key committees

THE operationalization of state-owned Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) is slowly taking shape as its board of directors formed key committees critical to the bankrolling of the country’s first-ever sovereign wealth fund.

In a statement, the Department of Finance (DOF) said the MIC board, chaired by Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno, met for the first time on January 3 to discuss the Maharlika Investment Fund’s (MIF) capitalization and potential project investments.

“In today’s meeting, we aim to fully operationalize the Maharlika Investment Fund. I look forward to your cooperation and support as we work together in mobilizing greater investments in the country’s growth-enhancing sectors, while upholding the highest standards of accountability, fiscal responsibility, and good governance,” Diokno was quoted as saying in his opening remarks during the board meeting.

In a statement on Thursday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the MIC members tackled fund capitalization and potential sectors, where the MIF will be tapped.

“For the Philippines to truly flourish, the fruits of our endeavors must nourish every corner of the nation. We aim to be not just stewards of wealth, but architects of inclusive growth, bridging the gap between economic promise and tangible prosperity for all Filipinos,” MIC President & CEO Rafael “Joel” D. Consing Jr. said during the event.

Republic Act (RA) No. 11954 created the MIC to mobilize and utilize the MIF.

The MIC is a government-owned and -controlled corporation (GOCC) tasked to oversee the utilization of the country’s MIF.

During the meeting, Consing Jr. presented the potential sectors that the MIC can invest in to achieve the goals of the MIF of contributing to the country’s socioeconomic development, according to the DOF.

Some of the sectors that Consing presented were oil, gas, power, agroforestry industrial urbanization, mineral processing, tourism, transportation, aerospace, and aviation, the DOF added.

“The Board approved the presented Capitalization Scheme of the MIC amounting to P125 billion,” it said. “The Fund is designed to catalyze economic development and accelerate the country’s growth by optimizing the use of government financial assets and promoting intergenerational management,” it added.

According to PCO, Consing urged every Filipino to help support the MIF, the country’s first sovereign wealth fund.

“The Maharlika Investment Corp. is not just a financial entity; it is a torchbearer for a brighter Philippine future. We invite all Filipinos to join us in tending this flame, nurturing the seeds of national prosperity, and together, realizing a legacy that spans generations,” he said.

MIC committees formed

The MIC board approved the creation of committees and the nominations of their respective chairpersons in accordance with pertinent provisions of Republic Act 11954, which created the MIF.

Consing nominated MIC Director Roman Felipe Reyes to head the Audit Committee while MIC Director Vicky Castillo Tan would lead the Risk Management Committee.

“The Board likewise approved the creation of additional Committees and PCEO Consing nominated the following to serve as Chairpersons: [Andrew Jerome] Gan for the Investment Committee, [German] Lichauco II for the Corporate Governance and Ethics as well as Related Party Transactions Committees, Tan for Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and the PCEO himself for the Executive Committee,” the DOF said.

The MIC Board has also greenlit the appointment of the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) as the Interim Fund Manager of the MIC, according to the DOF.

The DOF said Consing also updated the MIC board regarding the GOCC’s staffing and recruitment, including the hiring of its management team. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/28/maharlika-being-built-brick-by-brick-pceo/)

The next MIC Board Meeting is scheduled in the fourth week of January, the DOF added.