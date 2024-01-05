MGB identifies top mining forest contributors to NGP

Helix Resources and Development Corporation topped the list of mining companies with the highest contribution to the National Greening Program (NGP) for the mining sector.

Helix, which operates in Iligan City and Lugait in Misamis Oriental planted a total of 495,396 trees in over 3,067 hectares of land, and maintains a 93.58 percent survival rate since it started reforestation in 1989, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) reported.

Helix was followed by Filiminera Resources Corporation based in Aroroy, Masbate, which planted a total of 3,122,897 trees over 2,629.79 hectares. It maintains a survival rate of 89.93 percent.

FCF Minerals Corporation based in Quezon, Nueva Vizcaya, landed in the third spot with 2,149,586 trees planted in over 2,620 hectares of land. It maintains a 91.84 percent survival rate.

According to Danilo U. Uykieng, the mining sector contributes to the NGP through the Mining Forest Program (MFP).

To recall, DENR launched the “Adopt-a-Tree”, Adopt–a–Mining Forest Movement” under DENR Administrative Order (DAO) No. 22, series of 1989, calling for the re-establishment of mining forests within specified areas by qualified applicants.

Now called dubbed as the Mining Forest Program, the tradition of reforestation by mining firms continued.

“The current implementation of the National Greening Program for the mines sector falls under the umbrella program of the Mining Forest Program,” explained Uykieng in his letter-response to the BusinessMirror.

He said the MFP is one of the strategies undertaken by mining contractors, permit holders, and permittees for achieving effect progressive rehabilitation of mined-out areas.

The MFP enables mining companies to intensify community participation in the reforestation activities in areas outside of mining tenements, in coordination with the DENR satellite offices, such as City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) and Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO), as well as private landowners through a memorandum of agreement (MOA).

Initially, the target was to establish 34,000 hectares of reforestation areas outside and within mining contract or permit areas within three years or from 2011-2013 and to provide an orderly and clear plan in implementing the NGP for the mines sector.

Under the program, mining contractors, permit holders, and permittees are mandated to implement programs, such as the establishment of reforestation areas through the planting of seedlings, including their maintenance and protection, or the donation of seedlings to other participants of the NGP.

According to Uykieng, the DENR through the MGB is monitoring the accomplishments of mining contractors, permit holders, and permittees for the implementation of its MFP and NGP as part of the annual Best Mining Forest contest.

As of December 2023, the combined MFP and NGP for the mines sector accomplishment of the mining contractors, permit holders, and permittees covered the reforestation of 44,534.65 hectares, with a total of 61,607,504 trees planted. Of these, 55,269,957 trees survived, or an average survival rate of 90.51 percent.

The implementation of the MFP and NGP for the mining sector aims to incorporate strategies in the progressive rehabilitation of mined-out areas and other areas through reforestation, conserve the forest as a natural habitat for fauna and flora, and preserve the existing soil and water conditions.

Moreover, it also aims to increase and protect the value of vegetation and biological diversity, promote community participation in reforestation activities, and intensify information, education, and communication on reforestation activities and contribute to climate change mitigation.