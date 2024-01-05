Metro Covid surge report ‘fake news,’ DOH clarifies

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday dismissed as “fake news” a report that there is a new Covid-19 wave in Metro Manila attributed to a medical practitioner from a private hospital.

“It is important to note that the message is unverified and the doctor and hospital are not involved. There is no credible evidence or official announcement from health authorities supporting the assertion of a surge in Covid-19 cases at the mentioned hospital,” the DOH said.

The agency also urged the public to rely only on information from reputable sources, such as the DOH and other official health organizations. Misinformation can contribute to unnecessary panic and fear, according to the DOH.

Furthermore, the DOH stated that criminal charges may be pressed if related post/s would persist.

The DOH said it continues to enjoin the public to source information only from legitimate sources and platforms, such as the health department,

The ‘source’

Meanwhile, St. Luke’s Medical Center (SLMC), upon verification with Dra. Ruth Divinagracia, who is reportedly the source of the information, clarified that she has not made any recent public statement regarding a purported new wave of Covid-19 infections.

“The statement being attributed to her, which were purportedly issued recently, were actually made two years ago during the surge of infections that took place at that time,” SLMC said in a statement.

SLMC stressed that they are one with the DOH in its call for the public to get Covid-19-related news from official sources, such as the DOH itself.

“We urge everyone to avoid spreading fake news by verifying the information they receive before sharing it with others,” the SLMC added

Post-holiday Covid ‘scorecard’

The DOH, meanwhile, said that the average number of new cases per day for the week of December 26, 2023 to January 1, 2024 is down by 10 percent compared to cases from December 19 to 25.

Of the new cases, only around 1 percent were serious or critically ill.

For November to December 2023, the percentage of occupied ICU beds for Covid-19 cases remained low at only 16 percent at its highest, averaging at 12 percent.

The DOH said that their data also showed a consistently low percentage of severe and critical cases among hospital admissions, currently at 11 percent.

“Our data show the continuous low transmission and mild presentation of Covid-19 locally. This is due to Filipinos choosing healthy behaviors and heeding the call for multiple layers of protection: using face masks when needed, and going to well-ventilated areas, staying at home when ill,” the DOH said adding that the vaccination coverage is also high.

“Critical cases are minimized because eight out of every ten eligible senior citizens are protected by a primary series,” the DOH added.

The DOH, however, reminded the public not to be complacent about Covid-19.

“We can gather and carry on with our activities, mindful always to choose well-ventilated and good airflow areas. When feeling ill, it is best to stay at home. Choose to wear a mask if you have symptoms, or even if you are healthy but you are vulnerable [of senior age or immunocompromised] or frequently stay with a person who is. Vaccination protects. These same measures work against many other influenza-like and respiratory illnesses,” the DOH said.