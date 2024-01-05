Meralco begins CSP for 600MW

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has initiated the competitive selection process (CSP) for the acquisition of 660MW of interim power supply in response to the anticipated surge in electricity demand during the dry months.

Following the Department of Energy’s (DOE) approval, Meralco’s CSP aims to secure a 260-MW peaking requirement and a 400-MW baseload requirement.

The procurement of these interim supplies is a step toward addressing the seasonal power demand spikes. The 260-MW and 400-MW Interim Power Supply Agreements (IPSAs) are set to be operational until July 2024 and February 2025, respectively.

Power generation companies may submit Expressions of Interest until January 15. The CSP will advance with Pre-Bid Conferences for both the peaking and baseload requirements scheduled for January 22.

The final bid submission deadlines are set for February 26 and 27, respectively.

The Department of Energy (DOE) Electric Power Industry Management Bureau last month said the power demand in 2024 is expected to increase by 10.9 percent in Luzon, 17.6 percent in Visayas, and 11.6 percent in Mindanao.

Peak demand for the Luzon grid is seen to reach 13,917MW. For the Visayas and Mindanao grids, peak demand is expected to be at 2,891MW and 2,584MW, respectively.

Last year, peak demand was at 12,550MW for Luzon, 2,458 for Visayas, and 2,315MW for Mindanao.

In the first half of 2023, Meralco energy sales volumes rose by 3 percent to 24,792 gigawatt hours (GWh) from the 23,968 GWh recorded in 2022. Monthly sales volume breached the 4,000-GWh level posted in April and reached a high of 4,643 GWh in June.

From January to June 2023, higher temperature and humidity during the dry season drove the increase in demand for electricity from the residential segment while the continuing economic recovery was the main driver of commercial segment sales.

The company said this was mainly driven by an increase in electricity demand mostly from Meralco’s commercial and residential customers.