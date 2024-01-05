Malixi looks back to ‘near misses,’eyes better 2024

RIANNE MALIXI considers her performance in a year marked by “near-misses” as “solid” while expressing determination to elevate her game further and aiming for greater achievements abroad in the new season.

While contemplating a future with Duke University for her college endeavors, Malixi isn’t dismissing the possibility of venturing into the professional ranks sooner than planned.

Recapping her 2023 season, the International Container Terminal Services Inc.-backed shotmaker describes it as a year of “almosts,” acknowledging fewer victories compared to the previous year but highlighting consistent top 10 finishes in 14 global ranking tournaments.

“I’d say I had a pretty solid campaign in 2023. I’d summarize it as a year of ‘almosts,’” said Malixi. “Even if I didn’t win as many events compared to 2022, I performed well, finishing inside the Top 10 in most events I played in.”

Though still without a major victory, Malixi has won two American Junior Golf Association tournaments, placed fourth in last year’s Junior World in San Diego and has racked up four victories on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

She also shared being tantalizingly close to clinching certain events, notably her runner-up effort in the US Girls’ Junior Championship.

“There were events that I was so close to winning them,” added the 16-year-old rising star, referring to her second-place finish in the US Girls’ in Colorado.

Concluding the season at No. 62 in the world’s women’s amateur ranking, Malixi recognizes the roller coaster nature of her international performances but emphasizes delivering her best showing in the US.

“I believe my best plays were in the US, specifically in the US Girls,” Malixi said. “My campaign outside the Philippines was very much of a roller coaster. I had a couple of not-so-well performances but also played extremely well in the other events. With so many events I played in, I realized I am a pretty clutch player.”

Looking ahead to the new season, Malixi looks for improvement in both the physical and mental aspects of her game, drawing on lessons learned from the previous year’s challenges and successes.

“With numerous prestigious events in 2024, I am hoping to apply all the lessons and experiences I gained to my 2024 season,” said Malixi. “Of course, my goals would also be getting stronger physically and mentally, and being more consistent and precise with my game throughout the year.”

Having committed herself to Duke U after a campus tour in August, Malixi expresses gratitude for finding a place where she can grow both as a player and an individual.

“I am verbally committed to Duke University. I am grateful to have met the coaches and got to know some of the girls on the team. I just loved the whole atmosphere when I first visited Duke in North Carolina,” she said.

Despite the promising future with Duke, she eagerly anticipates two significant events this month and remains focused on her immediate goals.

“There is a strong line-up of events I’ll be playing, such as the two events in Australia this January, the Women Amateur Asia Pacific in February, and the Sage Valley Junior Invitational in March,” she said. “ I’m not quite sure of the other events in the upcoming months, but it’s safe to say that there will be a lot of prestigious events I’ll be playing, similar to my 2023 schedule.”

While some speculate on her readiness for the pros, Malixi keeps a measured approach, underlining the importance of feeling confident in her game before considering a leap into the professional realm.

“I’m more likely to decide to turn pro when I feel the most confident about my game,” Malixi said. “As of now, the idea of myself turning pro is still a vague picture. If I can see myself ready, then I will step onto the next rung of the ladder, playing professionally.”