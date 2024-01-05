LGU targets to increase tourist visit to Kalayaan Islands

FOR tourists to the Kalayaan Islands, the possibility of spotting Chinese patrol vessels adds to the thrill of the tour.

In an interview with the BusinessMirror, Ken Oupando, Chief Tourism Officer of Kalayaan, said, “It has actually boosted the marketing of our tours. It may be weird but the tourists tell us they want a commitment from us that they will see the Chinese vessels. I guess it gives them a different kind of adventure.” The vessels are quite visible from Pag-Asa Island, which is located in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The local government unit (LGU) of Kalayaan in Palawan is targeting to attract 350 tourists this year, a 300-percent increase from last year’s 86, which included 15 foreign travelers. Oupando said a private travel agency based in Puerto Princesa has been offering package tours to the area since last year, including homestays on Pag-Asa Island. “The activities tourists can engage in include diving and sports fishing, while they can also go bird-watching at Lawak Island…and Likas Island is a marine sanctuary for sea turtles,” he said. Pag-Asa Island has fine white sand and clear waters for swimming, he added. The main tourism season in Kalayaan Islands is from May to June.

No harassment from China

Despite Mainland China’s claim it also owns the Kalayaan Islands (Spratly Islands), tourists have never been harassed by the Chinese patrol vessels. “There have been no incidents of harassment,” said Oupando. “The [Philippine] Coast Guard usually issues a maritime report announcing the tours of the islands, which is received by all ships in the area. So they [Chinese vessels] are careful because they know these tourists are civilians.”

The recent maritime skirmishes between the Philippines and China over islands in the WPS have prompted lawmakers to include a P100-million fund for the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) to conduct a Masterplan and Detailed Engineering Study of the West Philippine Sea and Neighboring Islands. The P100-million fund is part of a larger P620-million subsidy to Tieza, a government firm overseen by the Department of Tourism, and tasked to establish tourism enterprise zones and construct infrastructure projects in local tourism destinations. (See, “Marcos administration eyes tourism development in West Philippine Sea,” in the BusinessMirror, January 4, 2024.)

According to Oupando, engineers from Tieza already visited Pag-Asa Island “last November” to help develop a campsite, which will provide alternative accommodations for tourists. “Tourists can stay either with local residents…or at a campsite, which is now being developed with the help of Tieza,” he said. The development of the campsite will be funded from the subsidy granted to Tieza, “but the actual funds will be downloaded [to the LGU] in January this year,” he said.

Stakeholders supportive but…

Tourism Congress of the Philippines President Roberto Zozobrado is generally supportive of the plan to explore tourism prospects in the WPS. “The WPS controversy is attracting a lot of Filipinos. I, for one, would like to see what else does the WPS offer aside from attracting China’s interest. I think it’s a good move to develop the area into a tourist destination. I do think the funds allocated for that purpose is too much. Tieza can use some of it to improve the tourism appeal of our other domestic destinations.”

For her part, Rajah Travel Corp. President Aileen Clemente said, “I think President Marcos Jr. is trying to hit two birds with one stone here. And honestly, the area is really beautiful. It’s just that [the funds] flow through a national agency but then will be used to develop a local area, which still doesn’t have accessibility. So that will most likely be just for the masterplan. How will you then implement it?”

She added, “Are there any other low-hanging fruits or destinations that can be fixed? And does this [WPS project] go with the overall tourism master plan? For instance, if Sierra Madre is infested with NPA [New People’s Army], can trails be made and provide clear livelihood? Why hasn’t that been given attention?”