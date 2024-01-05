‘Kalinisan’: PBBM says cleanliness now part of LGU ‘performance guarantees’

To promote tidiness in local communities, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday ordered concerned government agencies to include cleanliness among the “performance guarantees” for local government units (LGU).

In his video message for the start of the Kalinga at Inisyatiba Para sa Malinis na Bayan (Kalinisan) this weekend, the Chief Executive stressed the importance of the role of LGUs in mobilizing their constituents in the success of their cleanliness initiatives.

“We cannot spend tens of billions a year collecting garbage whose volume could have been reduced through individual daily reuse and recycling,” Marcos pointed out.

“At the end of the day, it is not only modern equipment that will win the war against waste. It will be won by citizens equipped with the habit not to litter and whose allegiance to a clean and green community has become second nature to them,” he added.

The President said LGUs should also strive to expand their community development projects to go beyond cleanliness drive and include children’s welfare, crime prevention, climate change adaptation, capacitance institutions to resolve local disputes, community health and nutrition, as well as commerce and trade.

“Those [government employees] from the barangay are the frontliners of the government. They are the forward detachments of government service. They are the first responders to people in distress,” Marcos said.

“Let our barangays be the laboratory of workable ideas, a showcase of what we can achieve together, and proof that the basic government unit, the barangay, teems with best practices,” he added.

LGUs, which will be able to come up with the best practices for such community development endeavors should get high prizes and incentives, according to the President.

Marcos made the remark as he also called on the public to join the celebration of the National Community Development Day on January 6, 2024.

He hopes the activity will help in transforming local communities for the better.

“Filipinos do not deserve dirty, dingy, or dark communities. So let’s act to make our environment comfortable and clean. There should be no place, no space, for dirt, dust, and darkness in our community,” Marcos said.