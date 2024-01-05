Inflation eases to 3.9% in December with 2023 full-year average at 6%–PSA

POOR households bore the brunt of the recent uptick in rice prices, accounting for a big chunk of the inflation they experienced in December 2023, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Inflation for All Income Households slowed to 3.9 percent in December 2023 and averaged 6 percent in 2023. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/05/inflation-slows-to-3-9-in-december-2023/)

However, inflation for the Bottom 30 percent of income households was higher at 5 percent in December 2023 and 6.7 percent in the January to December 2023 period.

“Rice explains 3.15 percentage points of the 5 percent inflation of the bottom 30 percent. So, malaki [it’s big]. More than 60 percent of the inflation of the bottom 30 percent income households basically came from the rice prices,” National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa said.

Data showed that rice prices posted a 19.6 percent year-on-year increase and 3.5 percent month-on-month increase in December 2023.

In the Consumer Price Index for all income households, rice prices have a weight of 8.9 percent, while for the Bottom 30 percent of income households, it is higher at 17.9 percent.

Mapa said the average price of regular milled rice reached P46.50 per kilo, while well-milled rice averaged P51.99 per kilo. Special rice averaged P63.08 per kilo during the period.

Given the recent increase in rice prices, Mapa said it’s possible that the rice prices could remain elevated until August 2024.

“Based on the data, [from] January to July last year inflation in rice [was low]—at 2, just above 2 percent. So, which means that if the price of rice continues to be at that level in December, we would expect a higher rise inflation in the coming months until August,” Mapa explained

National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) and Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan also raised concerns regarding the elevated rice prices in December 2023.

The Neda chief pointed out that rice prices also contributed 1.7 percentage points (ppt) to the inflation rate for all income households.

Balisacan emphasized the importance of Executive Order No. 50, which extended the Most Favored Nation (MFN) reduced tariff rates for key agricultural commodities like pork, corn, and rice to ensure sufficient food supply for Filipinos and prevent spikes in prices of these commodities.

“Amid an uptrend in international rice prices and the expected negative impact of the El Niño phenomenon, the Interagency Committee on Inflation and Market Outlook will closely monitor the situation and propose further temporary tariff adjustments if necessary,” Balisacan said.

“We will also push for trade facilitation measures to reduce other non-tariff barriers. While our medium-term objective to boost agricultural productivity remains, it is important to augment domestic supply to ease inflationary pressures on consumers, particularly those in low-income households,” he added.

Balisacan also said the El Niño phenomenon, which the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) expect to continue until May 2024, has added to the threat of higher inflation.

He emphasized the need to hasten the full implementation of the El Niño National Action Plan (NAP), which seeks to increase the resilience of communities against El Niño and guide government agencies in mitigating its immediate effects.

“We must remain vigilant in monitoring the prices of our commodities and continue to implement strategies to address short-term and long-term inflation-related challenges,” Balisacan said.

These strategies, he added, include implementing timely deployment of trade policy tools along with sustained investments in irrigation, flood control, supply chain logistics, and climate change adaptation.

On the part of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), it noted that while inflation was within target in December, risks are still tilted to the upside.

Earlier, BSP’s month-ahead inflation for December was at 3.6 percent to 4.4 percent year-on-year. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/30/bsp-december-inflation-may-settle-at-3-6-to-4-4/)

BSP said “potential pressures” would come from higher transport charges, increased electricity rates, higher oil prices, and higher food prices due to strong El Niño conditions.

“The impact of a relatively weak global recovery as well as government measures to mitigate the effects of El Niño could reduce the central forecast,” the BSP, however, said.

“The Monetary Board deems it necessary to keep monetary policy settings sufficiently tight until a sustained downtrend in inflation becomes evident,” it added.

Meanwhile, HSBC economist for Asean Aris Dacanay said given the slowdown in inflation in December, the market could now look forward to the start of the BSP’s easing cycle.

Dacanay said the BSP “has more leg room to adjust monetary policy with the inflation outlook more benign.”

“Inflation is now less of a concern but the yield differential from the Fed still is; we expect the BSP to begin its easing cycle alongside the Fed in 2Q [second quarter] 2024,” Dacanay said.

Dacanay said the main concern now is the differential between BSP and Fed rates. Cutting interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve may stoke inflation.

Given this, Dacanay said it expects the BSP to cut its policy rate and Reserve Requirement Ratio only when the Fed begins its easing cycle.

