Indonesia’s President Joko due in PHL; new tieups eyed

MALACAÑANG on Thursday confirmed Indonesian President Joko Widodo is set to visit the country next week to explore possible new partnerships with the Philippines.

Citing a statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Widodo will be in the country on January 9 to 11, 2024.

It noted President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. will meet the Indonesian leader on January 10.

Among the issues they are expected to discuss are politics, economics, and people-to-people relations.

Widodo’s visit comes as the Philippines and Indonesia are to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their formal diplomatic relations in November.

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is pleased to welcome His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, for his upcoming official visit to the Philippines,” DFA said.

Widodo has hosted Marcos in Indonesia thrice. The first was Marcos’s state visit to Indonesia in September 2022.

It was followed by two more return visits last year for the President’s participation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summits.