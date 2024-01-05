IM Quizon stays unbeaten in Marikina 

International Master Daniel Quizon remained unbendable at the helm even as Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna stayed on course in setting up a date with destiny as the Philippine National Chess Championship at the Marikina Community Convention Center nears its conclusion.

Quizon, 19, used his pet Benoni as a battering ram in flattening John Jerish Velarde in a 26-move miniature Thursday night that solidified his grip of the top spot with 7.5 points after nine rounds in this 13-round meet presented by Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro and Congresswoman Maan Teodoro.

If he hangs on to the lead up to the end, the World Cup veteran will claim his second triumph in this stage after his conquest three years ago in Lapu Lapu, Cebu, the top purse worth P120,000 and one of the three slots to the national team wading into World Chess Olympiad battle this September in Budapest, Hungary.

Breathing down Quizon’s neck were three others, including Frayna, who drew with IM Paulo Bersamina in 39 moves of a Reti Opening.

Also at No. 2 with 6.5 points each were IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia, who turned back GM Joey Antonio in 40 moves of an English duel, and GM John Paul Gomez, a 56-move victor over IM Barlo Nadera of a Torre Attack.

The Army woman from Legazpi City, Albay actually seized solo second after beating Vince Angelo Medina in the eighth round early that day but had to give it up after failing to find any headway in their relatively equal positional battle with Bersamina.

With still four rounds to go, Frayna, however, remained in contention of earning the distinction as the first woman to ever win a national men’s championship as well as the first in her gender to make the men’s Olympiad-bound squad.

At No. 5 with 5.5 points each and also in hot pursuit of tickets to the Olympiad bus were Bersamina, Medina, who pulled the rug from under FM Mark Jay Bacojo in 48 moves of another Benoni, and 14-year-old sensation FIDE Master Christian Gian Karlo Arca, who eked out a 61-move draw with GM Darwin Laylo of a Slav Defense.

