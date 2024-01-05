High global prices, low stock pull down PHL rice imports

THE Philippines’s rice imports in 2023 declined by nearly 9 percent on an annual basis to nearly 3.5 million metric tons (MMT) due to volatile global market conditions such as higher prices and lower supply.

Latest Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) data showed that the country imported 3.483 MMT of rice last year, compared to the record-high 3.826 MMT volume in 2022.

Despite the 343,000 MT difference, the Philippines’s rice imports last year was its second biggest volume in history, especially given the liberalized rice trade regime era that began in 2019.

BPI data showed that 143 eligible private traders and importers brought in 3.483 MMT of rice last year, led by Bly Agri Venture Trading with a total import volume of 262,248 MT.

The entity was followed by Orison Free Enterprise Inc. and Davao Solar Best Corp., which imported 230,271.88 MT and 222,768 MT of rice, respectively.

As always, Vietnam remained as the country’s top rice supplier, cornering about 84 percent of the total import volume or about 2.935 MMT, based on BPI data.

It was followed by Thailand at 297,198.1 MT and Myanmar at 143,913 MT, BPI data showed.

BPI data also showed the Philippines imported rice from these countries: Pakistan (86,100.71 MT), India (13,758.79 MT), Cambodia (3,615 MT), China (1,560 MT), Taiwan (1,250 MT), Japan (524.8 MT), Italy (12.36 MT) and Spain (0.96 MT).



High prices over volume

Pundits have emphasized that higher global rice prices were one of, if not the primary reason behind the fall in the country’s rice imports last year.

The global rice market was shocked by India’s imposition of an export ban on non-Basmati rice varieties, sending average quotations for the grain through the roof.

Nonetheless, the Philippines imported above 3 MMT of rice for the second time in history. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) earlier projected that the Philippines would import 3.8 MMT in 2023.

However, agriculture officials were confident that the country’s total rice imports last year won’t hit 3.8 MMT primarily because of the higher global rice prices.

“Despite this [import volume] we still had a rice crisis last August to September, which indicates that the local deficit is actually increasing and imports are being tempered only because of high international prices,” Federation of Free Farmers National Manager Raul Q. Montemayor told the BusinessMirror.

Montemayor said the growth of the local rice output has been lackluster to meet the country’s growing needs for the staple.

“Population growth is outstripping production growth. So the deficit is increasing every year. And based on our studies of [Philippine Statistics Authority] data, even the claims of DA of improved production are overstated,” he said.

Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. President Danilo V. Fausto noted that the “slight” improvement in domestic rice output contributed also to the decline in the country’s overall rice imports last year.

Nevertheless, Fausto cautioned that the 3.5 MMT of imported rice would “only ensure” the country has sufficient stocks of staple food but would not guarantee cheaper prices as the global rice prices remain elevated.

No immediate reprieve

Agriculture Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson Arnel De Mesa said the DA does not see rice prices declining drastically in the immediate future amid persisting local and global market conditions.

De Mesa noted that the price of rice abroad remains pricey at around $600 per metric ton, while local rice production is threatened by the El Niño phenomenon.

“The rice prices will not decline as much as we can expect because existing prices in the international market remain high,” he said on Thursday.

De Mesa disclosed that the trade of locally-produced rice is now ongoing between traders since the wet harvest season is already done.

De Mesa added that the country has about 80 to 90 days of national rice inventory since the start of 2024, brought about by the recent palay harvest and entry of imports.

“We need to secure supplies because we will have additional challenges because of El Niño. We need to ensure first our supply,” he said.

The DA earlier disclosed that it expects the entry of 571,000 MT of rice between December until February, with most of the volume coming in through private traders, as the country braces for the adverse effects of El Niño. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/28/phl-expects-571mt-rice-to-come-in-till-february)

Image credits: Kosal Hor | Dreamstime.com





