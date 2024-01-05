GSIS, BTr feted for school buildings insurance cover

THE Department of Education (DepEd) thanked the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) and the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) for providing P843.11-billion insurance coverage for public schools aimed at strengthening the resilience of the nation’s educational infrastructure.

On January 1, the GSIS announced it has provided insurance for more than 132,000 public school buildings that will cover fire, lightning and natural catastrophes for a 1-year period.

Through the GSIS-BTr collaboration under the National Indemnity Insurance Program (NIIP), the DepEd has secured critical assistance in the provision of a comprehensive insurance protection for public school buildings.

“The Year 2024 truly brings renewed hope to our vision of a ‘Matatag: Bansang Makabata, Batang Makabansa’ nation,” a statement by the DepEd read.

“With the support of a whole-of-nation approach, we continue to strive for quality basic education that every Filipino learner deserves,” the DepEd added.

Meanwhile, the BTr helped put together the insurance coverage. The NIIP, an initiative of the BTr, aims to provide adequate and comprehensive insurance protection to critical government assets such as schools, hospitals, roads and bridges.

“With the rising frequency of natural calamities, protecting public school buildings becomes a priority of the government. Our partnership with DepEd is a step towards ensuring financial resilience in support of its ‘Matatag’ agenda,” GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo A. Veloso said.

In addition to insuring DepEd’s school buildings, the GSIS has provided a 24/7 personal accident insurance coverage for all DepEd personnel, covering death and medical expenses.

“We are committed to look after the well-being of our DepEd members by providing them with strong insurance protection,” Veloso added.