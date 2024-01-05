Group sounds alarm over high Holiday Season trash

Environmental group EcoWaste Coalition on Thursday sounded the alarm over tons of holiday trash left by revelers on the streets, sidewalks, parks, and market areas in the wake of the recent New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“We are one with our fellow Filipinos in welcoming 2024 with excitement. However, what makes this wonderful celebration ugly is the annual tradition of throwaway culture accompanying it—as can be seen from the overflowing bins to the garbage piles dotting the streets,” Aileen Lucero, national coordinator, Ecowaste Coalition said.

Incidentally, the group said the Philippines is supposed to be observing the National Zero Waste Month this January by virtue of Presidential Proclamation No. 760, dated May 05, 2014, issued by the late former president Benigno Aquino III.

“As we welcome the New Year, it is already expected that our streets will be laden with trash and different pollutants, such as remains from hazardous residuals from firecrackers and spoiled food. This is a bad way of welcoming the year because pollution attracts different pests that are culprits of disease that may transmit to humans,’’ Lucero added.

Data from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) show that the country generates 61,000 metric tons of solid waste daily, which almost double during the Holiday Season.

Meanwhile, information from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) ranked Quezon City as number 1 in garbage production in the Metropolis generating 3,610 tons per day, followed by Manila City and Caloocan City at 1,175 and 913 tons per day, respectively.

Marikina City ranked 6th at 460 tons per day after Parañaque City (635 tons per day) and Makati City (474 tons per day).

Metro Manila, according to MMDA, produces 9,872 tons of garbage every day.

Unfortunately, EcoWaste said the only 33 percent of the 61,000 metric tons are disposed of in landfills and dumps, while at least 35 percent find their way into the open environment and oceans, which damages marine life and poses risks to human health.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





