Government sets new target for narcotics control

Despite its new “rehabilitation-focused” drive against illegal drugs, the Marcos administration is still eyeing to reduce by 10 percent the number of target-listed drug personalities by 2028.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) would intensify its investigation against high profile drug personalities.

“And to reduce the supply of illegal drugs, the PDEA intensified its efforts against top-level drug personalities, not only by arresting them but also by strengthening financial investigation to immobilize their assets,” PCO said.

As part of the government’s mid-term goals, PCO said it would establish Community-based Drug Rehabilitation Programs (CBDRP) and Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (ADAC) in all provinces, cities, municipalities and barangays.

It noted these initiatives would augment existing government campaigns against illegal drugs, which prioritizes rehabilitation, reintegration, and preventive education programs specifically for the youth.

“In line with this, the DILG [Department of the Interior and Local Government], in partnership with other national government agencies [NGA], local government units [LGU], the private sector, faith-based and civil society organizations, launched the Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Iwasan [BIDA] Program in November 2022,” PCO said.

This was in contrast to the more aggressive campaign led by the Philippine National Police (PNP) against drug traffickers during the administration of former president Rodrigo R. Duterte, which killed at least 6,000 people.

But even with the new approach of the Marcos administration, PNP was able to confiscate around P10.41 billion worth of illegal drugs last year and helped in clearing more than 27,000 barangays of narcotics.

It was able to conduct more than 44,000 anti-illegal drug operations, which resulted in the arrest of 56,495 suspects.