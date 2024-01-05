GAP taps ‘Mune’ for men’s national artistic squad

MUNEHIRO KUGIYAMA’S no longer world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo’s personal coach but he’s not saying goodbye to the country for good.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) tapped Kugiyama, who’s credited for Yulo’s rise as an elite gymnast, as trainer and coach of the national men’s artistic team.

GAP president Cynthia Carrion told BusinessMirror on Friday that Kugiyama agreed to train Yulo’s younger brother Karl Eldrew Yulo and Cambodia Southeast Asian Games gold winners Juan Miguel Besana and John Ivan Cruz.

“Coach Mune will be coaching and train Eldrew, Miguel and Ivan, except for Caloy,” Carrion-Norton said. “He will prepare them for the SEA Games, Asian Games and other competitions.

She added: “Coach Mune said it’s possible, and doable.”

Yulo, a two-time world and six-time Asian champion, will be trained by another Japanese coach, Tomoharu Sano, for his Olympics stint in Paris later this year.

Carrion said she would ask the Philippine Sports Commission to renew Kugiyama’s contracts.

“We have to give our gymnasts a chance and we’re happy that Coach Mune agreed,” Carrrion-Norton said. “I also want our other gymnasts to qualify for the Olympics, not only Carlos and Aleah [Finnegan]. It’s better that they have companions.”

Finnegan, the 2021 Vietnam Southeast Asian Games gold medalist in vault, is also Paris-bound like Carlos Yulo, who qualified for Paris during in the world championships in Antwerp, Belgium, last October.

She said Besana and Cruz, and female gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar will also try to qualify for Paris in the World Cups set February to April in Cottbus in Germany, Baku in Azerbaijan and Doha in Qatar.

Kugiyama, who steered Yulo two 15 other gold medals overseas including his Olympic qualification in Tokyo two years ago, spent the holidays conducting clinics in Manila before flying to Tokyo on Thursday.

Eldrew Yulo, who swept the gold medals in Palarong Pambansa in Marikina City last July and Batang Pinoy in Manila, said Kugiyama motivates them to excel.

“Coach Mune’s presence is very important to our training every day and it will motivate us,” the 15-year-old Yulo said. “He will also help us to train abroad maybe in Japan, but it depends on GAP and ma’am Cynthia, he knows what’s best for us.”