Four Filipinos named arbiters to Permanent Court of Arbitration

A POWERHOUSE of legal minds in the Philippines led by a former International Criminal Court judge and a senior diplomat have been appointed as arbiters that could settle disputes between states, companies and organizations around the world.

Dr. Raul Pangalangan, Ambassador J. Eduardo Malaya, Prof. Sedfrey Candelaria, and Dr. Antonio Gabriel M. La Viña have been nominated to serve as arbiters of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) last December 22.

The secretariat of PCA, the International Bureau, confirmed their appointment Wednesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced.

The PCA, headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, is an international organization that provides administrative services in support of parties and arbitrators conducting arbitral proceedings ranging from territorial and maritime boundaries, sovereignty, human rights, international investment and trade.

It became popular when the Philippines challenged China’s historic claim over the South China Sea based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Arbiters ruled in the favor of the Philippines, but China dismissed the ad hoc tribunal ruling as “null and void.”

Each country party to the Hague Convention to settle disputes through arbitration can nominate four arbiters.

The 4 Filipino arbiters

The four new Filipino arbiters are considered one of the best legal minds in international law in the country.

Dr. Pangalangan is an expert on international criminal laws, having served as former judge of the International Criminal Court in 2015 till 2021 and member of the Philippine delegation that negotiated for the Rome Statute. He was also former dean of the University of the Philippines College of Law, and former publisher of the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Ambassador Malaya is one of the few international law expert in the foreign service. He is currently the Philippine Ambassador to The Netherlands and the Acting President of the PCA Administrative Council for term 2023-2024. He also served as DFA Undersecretary as well as Assistant Secretary for Legal and Treaties.

Prof. Candelaria, a Professor of Law at the Ateneo de Manila University, is Chief of Office of the Research, Publications and Linkages Office of the Philippine Judicial Academy.

Dr. La Vina is a former Member of the PCA Specialized Panel of Arbitrators and Experts (Environmental Disputes) (2016-2022) and currently Associate Director for Climate Policy and International Relations of the Manila Observatory.

The term of PCA arbitrators is six years.

The four arbiters have privilege to nominate candidates for the ICJ and propose candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize, in collaboration with the ICJ judges.

Prior to their appointment, other Filipino lawyers who were previously appointed in PCA were Chief Justice (ret.) Artemio Panganiban, Chief Justice (ret.) Reynato Puno, Justice (ret.) Jose Vitug and Dr. Pangalangan.

Congress of PCA court members

A Congress of the Members of the Court will convene in June 2024 as part of the activities for the PCA’s 125th anniversary this year.

The Congress will only be the third time in history when the members of the Court of the PCA from the different Member States will gather and chart the future of the organization. The first was during the first Hague Peace Conference in 1899 and the second during the centennial of the PCA in 1999.