Foreign relations, worker upskilling vital in 2024–PCCI

THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) had expressed optimism that 2024 will be a “better year” for Philippine businesses, but said that the country should strengthen its foreign relations and work on upskilling and reskilling its workers to make doing business in the country easier.

“With the challenges we’re facing like the government’s effort and the private sector effort to address the issue of ease of doing business, with all the promotions and with all the incentives being given to foreign investors, we can see that we are looking forward to a better year for 2024,” PCCI President Eunina Mangio said in a televised interview on Thursday.

Mangio also noted that PCCI is optimistic of hitting the government’s 6.5 to 7.5 percent growth target for 2024 as “the foreigners forecasted the Philippines as the fastest growing economy among Southeast Asian neighbors.”

The growth forecast of the government as presented by the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) was initially set at 6.5 to 8 percent for 2024, but had been narrowed to 6.5 to 7.5 percent.

“This modern growth will be driven by resilient and domestic consumption, increasing government spending and on infrastructure projects and gradual recovery of some sectors. We look at the economy to gradually and moderately grow to its target,” Mangio said.

Mangio also pointed to the “good individuals” who have been recently appointed. While she did not name names, the newly-appointed PCCI head said these individuals will “help us address the issues not just on the ease of doing business, but our issue on power, our issue on reskilling of laborers.”

Attached to the optimism expressed by the head of the business group, however, is the call on the government to “strengthen our foreign relations and at the same time continue with our target remittance from our foreign workers.”

“That is why upskilling and reskilling of laborers is very important because we need our foreign partners to appreciate our workers,” added Mangio.

Moving forward, the PCCI head underscored the importance of the business sector working hand in hand with the government to attain economic growth.

“We have always recognized that the government can’t do it alone and we in the business sector have the responsibility of helping nurture our economy,” Mangio said.

“We are taking a more proactive role in helping from the national to the local government champion initiatives that will make our enterprises more competitive and our important sectors more attractive to local and foreign investors,” she added.

Image credits: Nevodka | Dreamstime.com





