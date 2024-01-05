For the children and the elderly

Lancaster Technology and Development Philippines, Inc. (LTD), a leading systems integrator and IT solutions provider, extends a helping hand to indigent communities, particularly for the education, health and well-being of children and the elderly, through the BYSMP Bless the Children Foundation and Bukas Palad Foundation of the Philippines, Inc.

Handing over the checks to the two charity org anizations is LTD president and CEO John Domantay (extreme right), together with (from left to right) LTD COO Myrvin Cortes; Jorrymie Sandoval and Maria Cristina De Guzman of Bless the Children Foundation; and Quirlyno Sanchez of Bukas Palad Foundation.

The turnover was held during LTD’s yearend thanksgiving event at the Grand Ballroom of Shangri-La The Fort, graced by executives of top multinational IT companies like Amazon, Cisco, Dell Philippines, Hitachi-Vantara, Honeywell, Huawei, Veritiv and Zebra Technologies.