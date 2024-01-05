Economic Cha-cha will unlock potential in PHL media, RE–FEF

LOCAL economists believe undertaking an economic charter change would harness the country’s potential in mass media and renewable energy.

In a statement, the Foundation for Economic Freedom (FEF) said liberalizing restrictive areas in the 1987 Constitution will allow the economy to develop and compete in a changing global economic landscape.

The FEF added that the 1987 Constitution limits investments that are needed to develop the country’s creative industries.

“The restrictions in the 1987 Constitution serve as constraints to developing areas of the economy where the Philippines has great promise such as mass media and renewable energy,” FEF said.

“While investments in solar and wind energy have been liberalized, there is still a lot of uncertainty for foreign investors because of the 60/40 rule in investments in natural resources and ownership of land,” it added.

FEF also proposed amendments to National Economy and Patrimony as well as Filipino-first provisions in the constitution.

The local economists are proposing that 100-percent foreign ownership be allowed in terms of exploration, development, and utilization of natural resources; alienable lands of the public domain; and educational institutions, among others.

The economists also propose that mass media be included in industries where foreign ownership will be allowed 100 percent.

“If necessary, Congress can impose the appropriate restrictions, conditions for ownership, or safety nets based on the needs of the country to sustain economic and social development through legislation,” FEF said in a statement.

“The removal of economic restrictions from the Philippine Constitution will provide policymakers with greater flexibility to respond effectively to changing global and domestic economic conditions and the evolving needs of the economy,” it added.

Next RFINL

Earlier, the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) said the next edition of the country’s Regular Foreign Investment Negative List (RFINL) is expected to become shorter to reflect recent legislative changes.

Neda Undersecretary for Planning and Policy Rosemarie G. Edillon told BusinessMirror that the oversight agency had already made a proposal to the President regarding the 13th RFINL.

The Neda is tasked to formulate and submit a proposed RFINL to the President for promulgation. This is set under the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act (RA) No. 11647 or An Act Promoting Foreign Investments.

The relevant provisions of recent legislation will be reflected in changes to List A and B of the RFINL for its 13th edition.

List A focuses on limitations on foreign ownership by mandate of the constitution and specific laws, while List B focuses on limitations on foreign ownership for security, defense, health, and morals of small and medium-scale enterprises.