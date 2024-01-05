DMW allots P35-million assistance for OFWs affected by Japan quake

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) allocated P35 million to provide assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFW) adversely affected by the 7.6 magnitude earthquake, which hit Japan earlier this week.

“Financial assistance is forthcoming for those who have been adversely affected by the earthquake,” DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac said in a television interview on Thursday.

He said those who will qualify would include those whose homes were damaged or destroyed, displaced from their work, and those who need food and basic necessities.

Each of the qualified beneficiaries will get P30,000 cash aid from DMW.

Cacdac said there are almost 1,200 OFWs in the Japan’s Toyama and Ishikawa prefectures near the epicenter of the earthquake. He said most of them are employed in the construction and manufacturing industry.

“Last night, I was talking with a group of OFWs and assured them of our support and assistance,” the DMW chief said.

He said their help desk in Japan is getting few calls, which he attributed to the Japanese government’s effective disaster management efforts.