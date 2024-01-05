DBM disburses P55.65M for construction of MSU-Marawi student center building

DAVAO CITY—The Department of Budget and Management released P55.65 million to the Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City to cover the construction of a 3-story Student Center Building.

Budget Secretary Mina F. Pangandaman said the fund was approved under the Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) intended to improve the education facilities in the university, which hugged the national attention after a group of young terrorists blew up on December 2 an improvised explosive fashioned from a mortar round. Four Catholic Church mass goers were killed and scores of others were injured.

“Tulad po ng lagi kong sinasabi, our youth are the torchbearers of our future. That is why it’s important that we support them by providing the necessary equipment and facilities. ’Yan din po ang marching order ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. dahil alam niya ang kahalagahan ng edukasyon. So, on our part po, we will continue to help gear up the youth,” Pangandaman said in a statement.

The 3-story Student Center Building has an allocated area of 1,850 square meters “to serve as a venue for the promotion, development, and implementation of various student-related programs and activities of the University,” the DBM said.

“Improving education facilities is essential for creating a conducive learning environment for all learners, including those in remote and hard-to-reach areas,” the DBM added, quoting President Marcos as saying in his budget message.

Pangandaman said the implementation of the locally-funded project would be chargeable against MSU-Marawi’s built-in appropriations under the Fiscal Year 2023 General Appropriations Act. The DBM has also allotted P154.192 million in the 2024 national budget to the Free Higher Education (FHE) program in MSU-Marawi City.