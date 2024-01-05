DA reorganization to cover bureaus, regional field offices, too

THE revamp at the Department of Agriculture (DA)—involving key heads of its bureaus and regional field offices—will in the near future as it seeks to create a more “efficient” management team aimed at improving policy and project deliveries.

Agriculture Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson Arnel De Mesa said the reorganization that Agriculture Secretary Francsico P. Tiu Laurel Jr. at the DA is not only confined within its central office.

“May mga additional pa pong paggalaw. Hindi lamang po sa central office kung hindi hanggang sa bureaus at regional offices,” De Mesa said in a radio interview on Thursday.

(There will be additional movements. Not only at the central office but also across the bureaus and the regional offices)

De Mesa explained that the reorganization being undertaken by Laurel is meant to make the department’s delivery of programs and policies “more effective and efficient.”

In a separate statement, the DA confirmed that there would be “further changes” in its leadership given the “temporary” nature of certain appointments and the “additional work load placed on the shoulder of certain officials.”

Exactly two months after he was appointed as agriculture chief, Laurel issued seven Special Orders (SO) regarding the designation of several officials, mostly undersecretaries, at the DA. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/03/laurel-reshuffles-senior-agriculture-officials/)

Retirement, no other issues

De Mesa explained that the reshuffling at the DA was not caused by any issues that are being faced by any officials at its leadership. He noted that the reorganization is purely administrative in the part of the DA’s new leadership under Laurel.

For one, De Mesa disclosed that Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio S. Sebastian is set to retire at the end of the month. With his impending retirement, Laurel decided to appoint Sebastian as part of the secretary’s technical advisory group or STAG.

With the movements at the DA leadership, De Mesa said farmers and the public could expect better policies aimed at modernizing the agriculture sector toward a more food secure country.

“Definitely you can expect changes in our policies toward the goal of improving our responses and implementation of programs. You can expect improvements in our programs, policies, and guidelines,” he said.

Laurel earlier disclosed that the DA, under his leadership, would unveil a new “game plan” that would “modernize” the country’s food production systems.

“Very soon, we will have that program—possibly in the next 10 days—that we will cascade to everyone,” he said last January 2.

“Basically, a lot of things need to be done. We need to do this with a sense of urgency because there are only four years left in the administration of President Marcos. And we also have to change the perception of Filipinos that we can produce more food for our country,” he added.