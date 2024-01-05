Create law lures ₱1-T capital investment

THE state has attracted over P1 trillion in capital investment under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (Create) Act, according to the Department of Finance (DOF).

The DOF said that as of end-October, a total of P1.02 trillion in investment capital has entered the country across 910 Create-approved projects in varying priority sectors of the national government.

The DOF added that the approvals also entailed P572.98-billion worth of foreign direct investment pledges.

“This monumental achievement is a testament to the continuous efforts of the [President Marcos Jr.] administration to promote the Philippines as a sound investment destination,” it said on Thursday.

Of the 910 projects, the DOF said around 49 were big-ticket incentive applications with a combined investment capital of P817 billion approved by the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB).

The remaining 861 projects, collectively representing an investment capital of P203 billion, were approved by various investment promotion agencies, the DOF added.

The 910 projects are expected to generate about 99,400 jobs, according to the DOF.

“This underscores the employability of the country’s workforce in high-quality jobs that will contribute to long-term economic growth,” it said.

“With the Philippines poised toward economic transformation, Create continues to play a crucial role in positioning the country as a global investment hub,” it added.

The national government, both the legislative and executive branches, is keen on amending the Create law (Republic Act 11534) to facilitate more investments in the country by addressing the bottlenecks raised by prospective investors.

The DOF earlier disclosed that one of the major reforms of the proposed Create to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy, or “Create MORE,” bill is the streamlining of the state’s tax refund system for registered business enterprises.

Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda earlier said that Marcos wanted to reduce the powers of the FIRB as part of the amendments to the Create Act. Salceda added that the President is also keen on returning to investment promotion agencies the power to grant incentives. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/10/18/slashing-firb-powers-boosting-ipas-eyed/)